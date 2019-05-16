‘The Young And The Restless’ Teases Elizabeth Hendrickson’s Return As Chloe Mitchell

New The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Elizabeth Hendrickson may soon bring Chloe Mitchell back to Genoa City.

In 2017, after the details of Chloe’s involvement in Adam’s supposed death came to light, she staged her death. Victor (Eric Braeden) helped Chloe, Kevin (Greg Rikaart), and Bella escape to Portland, Oregon — where they’re living under assumed names.

With Adam (Mark Grossman) alive and back in town — and with Kevin’s impending return — many fans of the show wonder if Chloe will come back this summer, too. The Inquisitr reported that after the recent Daytime Emmy celebrations, Hendrickson, who currently portrays Margaux Dawson on ABC’s sudser General Hospital, set rumors flying with an Instagram post of herself and Rikaart.

Now, Soap Opera Digest reports a juicy detail about Hendrickson’s possible status on Y&R. According to the magazine, a spokesperson for the No. 1 CBS Daytime soap said, “Chloe is known for her epic surprise visits, so viewers should stay tuned.”

This news is something quite close to confirmation, but of course, there are no details on a time line for Chloe’s appearance in Genoa City. There are also no details surrounding the storyline that could bring Chloe back to her hometown — and her mother, Esther Valentine (Kate Linder).

The recent news that Melissa Claire Egan will reprise the role of Chelsea Lawson Newman also lines up with news of a Chloe return. The two women were best friends and worked at Chelsea 2.0 together. However, on the day during which Chloe was to marry Kevin, Chelsea learned that Chloe was responsible for the cabin explosion that left Adam for dead. The BFFs fought bitterly, and ultimately, Chloe fled after making everyone believe she’d died.

While there’s no indication that Hendrickson would leave GH — where her character recently revealed ties to Pine Valley, which is the fictional city where ABC’s now-defunct soap opera, All My Children, takes place — it’s not unheard of for daytime TV veterans to do double duty on two shows. In fact, actress Eileen Davidson recently ended a stint on both Days of Our Lives and Y&R. She played numerous characters in Salem — including Kristen DiMera, Kristen Blake, and Susan Banks. She also portrayed Ashley Abbott in Genoa City.

Viewers have, for the most part, appreciated the bevy of returns happening on Y&R under the leadership of new head writer and co-executive producer, Josh Griffith. Additionally, many are thrilled to hear of the possibility that Chloe could return. Perhaps there will be more concrete details coming soon, or maybe Chloe will just show up as a surprise one day.