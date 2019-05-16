Queen Elizabeth reportedly felt this surprising way about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s relationship when she realized the twosome was serious enough in their love affair to consider moving forward towards marriage in 2017.

Express reported that the ruling monarch was very “impressed” with the way Markle handled herself, shocking those in royal circles who had never seen Queen Elizabeth receive one of Prince Harry’s lady friends so quickly.

The news outlet reported that in the documentary Meghan Markle: Movies, Marriage & Motherhood, royal correspondent Katie Nicholl noted that she “looked back at Harry’s relationship with Chelsy [Davy]. It was several years before Chelsy was introduced the Queen. Cressida [Bonas], who dated Harry for two years, was never introduced to the Queen.”

The documentary also reported that Queen Elizabeth believed that Markle was honest and devoted to her grandson. Said Nicholl in the documentary, “I was told that the Queen’s feeling was this: ‘She [Markle] is preparing to give everything up for her grandson. Her career, her identity, her nationality, her home in Toronto. Everything to be with Harry.'”

In fact, shortly after Harry put a ring on it with Markle, the Queen invited the former Suits star to join the royal family for the Christmas holidays in Norfolk, at Sandringham. Normally, it is just the wives and husbands of the royal family that is allowed to partake in the royal tradition.

Kate Middleton did not meet Queen Elizabeth until 2008 at the wedding of William’s first cousin, Peter Phillips, to Autumn Kelly in Windsor, England. At that time, the couple had been dating for five years, since 2003 reported Marie Claire.

According to a report by Express, Markle calls the queen “mama” privately. In a sweet tradition, this was reportedly the same nickname used by Markle’s late mother-in-law Princess Diana for Queen Elizabeth.

Markle and Prince Harry dated seriously for less than one year before they announced their engagement to the public on November 27, 2017. At that time the couple had already been engaged for two weeks.

The royal couple met in July 2016 for the first time in London, set up by a mutual friend. In November of the same year, Prince Harry’s communications secretary issued a statement calling for an end to sexist and racist harassment of Markle on social media.

The first photos of the couple emerged in the press of December of that year and in January 2017, Markle reported met Kate Middleton for the first time reported Atlanta News. The couple attended a wedding together of Harry’s longtime friend in March and by May, she met him at the reception of Middleton’s sister Pippa’s wedding as his date.

But it was the couple trip to Botswana where the couple camped under the stars in August of that year that cemented their relationship and it was there that Prince Harry knew that he wanted to make Markle his wife he noted during their official engagement interview.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will celebrate their first wedding anniversary on May 19. The couple welcomed their first child Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor earlier this month.