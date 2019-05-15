‘Survivor’ Season 39 Spoilers & Rumors: ‘Island Of The Idols’ With Two Veteran ‘Advisers’ Coming This Fall

Season 38 of Survivor wraps up its run Wednesday night on CBS and during the broadcast, viewers will likely get a sneak peek at Season 39 coming up this fall. Some spoilers have already emerged about this upcoming contest and it sounds like this should be a wild one.

As The Inquisitr previously detailed, Survivor spoilers teased that there apparently would be two previous winners coming back to act as “advisers” in some capacity. “Boston Rob” Mariano and Sandra Diaz-Twine were named as those two returnees, and it sounds as if that stands.

Reality Blurred teases that Season 39 is titled Survivor: Island of the Idols. The competition was reportedly filmed in Fiji from the end of March until about the end of April.

Production has stayed with Fiji as a filming location for a while now, relying on game twists and cast changes to differentiate one battle from another. Fiji gives the producers a substantial rebate on their costs, making it tough for the show to want to shake things up by going anywhere else.

Survivor spoilers suggest that the twist for Season 39 will incorporate an “Island of the Idols” where immunity idols and potentially other goodies are stashed away. Apparently, that is also where Rob and Sandra will be based. However, Mariano and Diaz-Twine will not be contestants. Rather, they will be there to provide guidance and advice to the castaways who spend time there.

Martin Holmes, a.k.a. “Redmond” online, shared via his site Inside Survivor that the Island of the Idols will be somewhat like what viewers saw with Ghost Island some time back. Players will be sent there via a variety of methods and they can gain advantages while there.

Apparently, the new castaways will not know that Rob and Sandra are stashed away at the island. Players will find out as they are sent over there, and it seems they will be encouraged to keep Rob and Sandra’s participation a secret when they return to camp. This could become an interesting twist depending on how useful the castaways find the opportunity to talk with Mariano and Diaz-Twine.

Additional Survivor spoilers detail that there is no Redemption Island or anything of that nature this time. Once castaways are eliminated, they’re truly gone.

When you live with 5 girls going to the ballet becomes a part of your life! #Nutcracker #LuckyGuy #KingDaddy pic.twitter.com/qL9Zd6bR0h — Boston Rob (@BostonRob) November 18, 2018

Inside Survivor has also revealed some of the Season 39 cast members. Of the Island of the Idols players revealed thus far, the oldest is lifeguard Janet Carbin of New Jersey, who is 59-years-old. The youngest of the group appears to be graduate student Jack Nichting, a 23-year-year old from Virginia. The group includes a military veteran, a poker player, a journalist, an Olympic swimmer, a celebrity manager, and a couple of teachers.

Season 39 of Survivor will debut this fall, probably in mid-September. Will Island of the Idols be a hit with the inclusion of Boston Rob Mariano and Sandra Diaz-Twine? Additional spoilers about what’s on the way with this battle should emerge ahead of the premiere date and viewers will surely have plenty to buzz about.