Kelly Ripa Blasted By ‘Bachelor’ Producers After She Says ABC Dating Show Disgusts Her

The 'Live With Kelly and Ryan' Host ripped the ABC reality franchise ahead of 'Bachelorette' Hannah Brown's visit to her morning show.

Kelly Ripa is under fire after she dared to bite the hand that feeds her. Earlier this week, the Live With Kelly and Ryan star made some controversial comments about the popular reality show The Bachelor. Now, the creator and host of the long-running ABC reality franchise are calling Kelly out for trashing their show—and reminding her where she gets her paycheck.

On Tuesday, Kelly Ripa slammed the ABC dating shows The Bachelor and The Bachelorette after her co-star Ryan Seacrest announced that current Bachelorette star Hannah Brown will be a guest on Live later this week. Ripa expressed confusion over who the franchise’s new lead, then launched into a tirade about the long-running dating series, as previously shared by The Inquisitr. The morning host also chastised her audience for watching what she describes as a “gross” show.

“You guys know how I feel about the show — it disgusts me,” Ripa said of The Bachelor.

“I can’t stand the idea of 25 exceptional women fighting over one ordinary fella, in my opinion. You know how I feel, ladies — we are too special to be arguing over a guy. Having said that, all of you women watch that gross, gross show.”

It’s no surprise that Kelly Ripa’s comments didn’t sit well with Bachelor Nation—or Bachelor creator Mike Fleiss. E! News reports that after Ripa called his hit dating series “gross” and “creepy,” Fleiss fired back at her on Twitter.

“Easy, @kellyripa… #TheBachelor franchise pays your salary!” Fleiss tweeted, in a reference to ABC, The Bachelor and Live’s shared network.

Longtime franchise host Chris Harrison also ripped Ripa on Twitter. The ABC veteran warned Bachelor Nation to “look out” for the raging Live host.

“Kelly Ripa is coming after you and your ‘disgusting’ Monday night habit,” Harrison warned Bachelorette fans.

Bachelor and Bachelorette fans also weighed in on Kelly Ripa’s rant. Some fans questioned Ripa’s apparent double standard, as she seemingly targeted the male-led version of the show in her comments. Other accused Kelly of being rude to Bachelor and Bachelorette stars when they appear on her show.

Strangely, after The Bachelor first premiered way back in 2002, Kelly Ripa was vocal about the fact that the roles should be reversed and a woman should have two dozen men fighting over her. While The Bachelorette debuted in 2003 and is currently in its 15th season, Ripa apparently isn’t a fan of the female-led version of the franchise either. On the heels of Kelly Ripa’s new comments about The Bachelor franchise, Hannah Brown’s visit to Live should be especially awkward.

The Bachelorette airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. EST.