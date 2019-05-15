It’s Not Eurovision Unless Someone Sings An Operatic Number While Balanced On A Pole

Australia's Kate Miller-Heidke wows the Eurovision audience with her operatic number, 'Zero Gravity.'

Every year, the Eurovision Song Contest brings together a variety of countries as they vie for the title. And, each year, there are always those songs that are considered to be truly Eurovision in style thanks to their over the top theatrics, overuse of wind machines, or hitting all of the top key change notes. However, this year, Australia has blown everyone out of the water with a routine that not only involves an operatic song but the singer dancing while perched atop a pole that sways gracefully as she moves.

Kate Miller-Heidke’s initial performance of “Zero Gravity” saw the singer perched on top of a platform covered by a long white dress while a dancer on a pole swung behind her. This performance was what was shown early in the year during the Australian leg of the competition which decided who would represent Australia at the Eurovision Song Contest 2019.

However, in the time since that performance, Miller-Heidke has been obviously working hard to master both singing and dancing while attached to the bendy pole. And, in the first Semifinal for Eurovision, the singer decided to perform “Zero Gravity” while literally defying gravity. Along with the graceful performance, two back-up dancers also swung behind her on poles as an image of the Earth was projected across the stage.

In addition to the impressive performance, as Australia’s ABC points out, this song has a particularly poignant message. “Zero Gravity” is a song about emerging from depression and Miller-Heidke has previously spoken out about the reason behind the song.

“‘Zero Gravity’ is a song about overcoming depression,” Kate recently told ESC Daily.

“It’s a song that tries to capture that feeling when you’re coming out of a period of being very down, when the world is coming back into colour and into focus again. When you feel like you can gather your strength, that you are in control of your life.

You can view her breathtaking performance during Semifinal 1 of the Eurovision Song Contest below.

Even though Kate Miller-Heidke has wowed the audience with her performance, betting odds place Australia in the third position behind Sweden (2nd place), and the Netherlands (1st place), according to Eurovision World.

Why Is Australia Even In Eurovision?

While Australia is not considered a European country, it is an Associate Member of the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) which hosts the Eurovision Song Contest.

The EBU is made up of public service broadcasters from 56 countries around the world. This organization deals with broadcasting rights between countries and while it is a requirement that members fall into the European Broadcasting Area, which includes countries outside of Europe, it is possible for countries outside of this area to become an Associate Member of the EBU. As a result of this, Australia is an Associate Member thanks to its local stations the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC), FreeTV Australia, and the Special Broadcasting Service (SBS).

While being an Associate Member normally doesn’t qualify countries for inclusion in Eurovision, SBS has had a long-standing history with broadcasting Eurovision and was finally offered special privileges in 2015. Kazakhstan also was also allowed to participate in Junior Eurovision in 2018 and Canada participated in Eurovision Young Dancers between 1987 and 1989.

Eurovision runs from Tuesday, May 14 — Saturday, May 18, 2019. Viewers are advised to check their local TV guides for further information.