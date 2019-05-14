Kim Kardashian’s Daughter North West Stars In Hilarious Homemade ‘Old Town Road’ Music Video

Kim Kardashian is enjoying some fun with her children while she is on maternity leave from work. The reality star and her husband Kanye West welcomed their fourth child, a boy, via surrogate just four days ago, so she is reportedly taking time off to stay home with him. Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Kardashian unveiled a little project she worked on with her daughter, North, 5 — a music video!

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared a homemade music video for the song “Old Town Road” by Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus on Instagram. In the adorable clip, she and North dressed as old-school cowgirls and danced around to the country-rap song.

Choreographed and directed by North, the clip starts out with Kardashian strumming a mini guitar while wearing a two-piece brown pajama set and a red cowgirl hat. When she turns around, viewers can see a fake horse head on a stick being carried on her back. The video then cuts to North dressed just like Jessie from Toy Story, shaking her hips and showing off her best dance moves.

Kardashian’s video even featured some editing effects, including a black-and-white old-time film filter and a heat-sensor filter.

“What we do on maternity leave….” Kardashian captioned the video, which garnered over 1 million views in just half an hour.

Fans and friends in the comments loved the project and complimented North’s hilarious personality.

“She is somethin’ else,” one fan wrote with laughing emojis.

“This is the greatest thing ever,” another said.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, a source revealed that Kardashian is taking time off from her busy work schedule and her law studies to care for her son, whose name has not yet been shared.

“She has a bit of a lighter schedule right now so she can bond with her baby,” the source said. “She seems very happy.”

Kardashian and West now have four children to manage, including their 3-year-old son Saint and 1-year-old daughter Chicago. This is not always an easy task, but the couple are reportedly learning how to split their time effectively as parents. When one parent is busy, the other is staying with the kids. In particular, West and North are very close, so he enjoys doing school drop-offs when he isn’t traveling or in the studio for work.

“They really found a way to parent as a team,” a source told People. “Everything [is] falling into place for them.”