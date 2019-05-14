Royal Watchers May Not See New Photos Of Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s Son Until His Christening Day

Fans of the royal family may find themselves waiting for new photos of baby Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor for some time, as it appears that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are not planning to release any further photos of their son until they feel the time is right.

Express reported that time could very well be the young royal’s christening day.

On Mother’s Day, the couple posted a new photo of Baby Archie to their Sussex Royal Instagram page, where they showed their son’s feet and Markle’s hands with a lovely blue sky and a tree behind them.

No photos of the baby’s face were shared along with that post. Express noted that the couple might not share any further photos of their son until his official christening day, which could be months from now depending on when and if the royal couple baptizes their only son into the Church of England.

Prince Harry’s brother Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton christened their three children when Prince George was 3-months-old, Princess Charlotte was 9-weeks-old, and Prince Louis was 11-weeks-old.

The couple might also take a nod from their royal brother and sister-in-law and release a family portrait when the baby is a bit older, as did Middleton and Prince William for each of their children.

As for where the baptism might take place? If the couple wants to keep a tradition within their own family, Baby Archie would likely be christened at St. George’s Chapel, also the spot where his mother and father were married and where Prince Harry was also baptized. Prior to her wedding day, Markle was baptized into the Church of England, which Queen Elizabeth heads.

Prior to marrying Prince Harry, Markle was raised in the Catholic faith, having attended Immaculate Heart High School, a private, all-girls Catholic school in Los Angeles. The website Irish Central reported that you can be Jewish, Muslim, Buddhist, or atheist and become the king or queen of England; you just can’t be Catholic.

The website reported that under the terms of the 1701 Act of Settlement, Catholics are banned from succession to the throne. The Act of Settlement of 1701 was designed to secure the Protestant succession to the British throne, explained Irish Central.

If the couple decides to baptize their son, his godparents will also not likely be announced until the day of his christening. Most times, that number includes seven to 10 women and men whom the couple would deem honorable enough for the position.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will celebrate their first wedding anniversary on May 19.