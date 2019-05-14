Watch England Vs. Pakistan Cricket 3rd ODI Live Stream: Start Time, Preview As Teams Face World Cup Decisions

The England vs. Pakistan pre-Cricket World Cup ODI series moves to Bristol as both sides continue to make selection evaluations for the tournament which opens May 30.

England’s upstart fast bowling sensation Jofra Archer was rested in the second ODI against Pakistan, and is now expected to be rested again in the third ODI, which according to a CricBuzz report is an all-but-certain sign that the 24-year-old is set to take a place on England’s Cricket World Cup squad. But there are still bowling spots undecided. And one of those for England could go to leg spinner Joe Denly, who is expected to sub for the resting Adil Rahsid, and try to make the nose if his World Cup audition in the third one day international match that will live stream from Bristol.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the third England vs. Pakistan ODI match of the Cricket World Cup tune-up series, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. First ball is scheduled for 1 p.m. British Summer Time on Tuesday, May 14, at the 17,500-capacity Bristol County Ground, in Bristol, England. In Pakistan, the game starts at 5 p.m. Pakistan Standard Time.

In the United States, cricket fans will need to set their alarm clocks catch the third ODI match of the series between England and Pakistan, with a start time of 8 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time on Tuesday, 5 a.m. Pacific. In India, the start time will be 5:30 p.m. India Standard Time.

On Pakistan’s side, a replacement will be required for pacer Mohammad Amir, who was taken ill and is now believed to have contracted a case of chicken pox, per ESPN. Not only will Amir now be ruled out of the remaining ODI matches in the five-game series, but his place on the World Cup team now appears in doubt as well.

Amir could join spinner Shadab Khan on Pakistan’s sick-list, as Khan is also reported to be suffering from a virus. But with a deadline of May 23 to make final selections for the 2019 Cricket World Cup, Pakistan Coach Mickey Arthur has not announced any final decisions on either bowler, per CricBuzz.

Here are the expected team selections for the third England vs. Pakistan ODI, in Bristol.

England: 1 Jason Roy, 2 Jonny Bairstow (wicketkeeper), 3 Joe Root, 4 Eoin Morgan (captain), 5 James Vince, 6 Ben Stokes, 7 Joe Denly, 8 Moeen Ali, 9 Tom Curran, 10 Chris Woakes, 11 Liam Plunkett.

Pakistan: 1 Imam-ul-Haq, 2 Fakhar Zaman, 3 Babar Azam, 4 Asif Ali, 5 Sarfaraz Ahmed (captain/wicketkeeper), 6 Haris Sohail, 7 Imad Wasim, 8 Faheem Ashraf, 9 Hasan Ali, 10 Shaheen Afridi / Mohammad Hasnain, 11 Junaid Khan.

Jos Buttler (l) of England scored the second-fastest ODI 100 in England cricket history. Alex Davidson / Getty Images

In the United Kingdom, Sky Go will carry the live stream. In Pakistan, the Pakistan Television Corporation, the state-owned TV network, will carry the England vs. Pakistan third ODI match live on PTV Sports — and will also make a free live stream of the match available to domestic fans. PTV Sports’ live stream will be viewable only by fans inside of Pakistan. PTV also often makes a live stream available on the PTV Sports official YouTube channel.

Cricket fans in India who want to live stream the ODI series should visit Sony Six.

For fans in the United States, to watch a live stream of the 50-overs action in the third England vs. Pakistan meeting of the five-game series, the best option is to sign up for a one-week free trial of the Sling TV international sports package. The package includes Willow TV, which will carry live streaming video of the third ODI match.