Charlamagne Tha God Gave Lauren London A Pendant Of Nipsey Hussle’s Face For Mother’s Day

Charlamagne Tha God expressed his support for Nipsey Hussle’s family with a special gift for his longtime girlfriend Lauren London.

The radio personality gifted the actress with a gold pendant that was a replica of Hussle’s face. According to Page Six, the pendant was designed by renowned jeweler Greg Yuna. The New York jeweler said that he found a photo of the late rapper that was “suitable and iconic” for the tribute. He then explained that he 3D-printed a highly detailed CAD and cast it in gold. Yuna also said he made sure to detail the “Last Time I Checc’d” rapper’s notable face tattoos and diamond earring.

“I originally wanted to make a tribute piece regardless of being approached, but to make one with this purpose was even more fulfilling,” the jeweler told Hypebeast. “The paisley on the back was a symbolic depiction of his roots and a lot of what he represented. ‘God will rise’ is what his name means and I think that says it all.”

Hussle (who was born Ermias Asghedom) died unexpectedly at the age of 33. The Grammy-nominated rapper was allegedly gunned down by Los Angeles native Eric Holder outside of Hussle’s store, Marathon. The rapper leaves behind two children- Emani, 8 and Kross, 2. Kross is Hussle’s only child with London, though he helped to raise her son Cameron, who she shares with rapper Lil Wayne. Charlamagne has spoken out about how Hussle’s death affected him personally on his radio show with Angela Yee and DJ Envy, The Breakfast Club. Charlamagne has also written about the “Racks In The Middle” rapper on his Instagram page and said Hussle “always knew his purpose.”

Hussle and London began dating in 2013 and were rumored to be planning to get married before the rapper was murdered. London joined Hussle’s family to share memories of the “Double Up” rapper’s life with a crowd of 21,000 people at his funeral, which was held at the Los Angeles Staples Center. During her speech, the ATL actress read a text she sent to Hussle in January. In the text, London shared that Hussle made her into “more of a woman” and “My loyalty and devotion is to you.”

Since Hussle’s funeral, London shared on her Instagram page a massive arm tattoo of the rapper’s face with the words, “God will rise,” under it.

“Real Love Never Dies,” she wrote. “When you see me, you will always see him #LoveYouHussle #TMC.”