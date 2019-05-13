‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Jax Taylor’s New House Has A Swimming Pool

Jax Taylor and fiancee Brittany Cartwright are moving into their new pad.

Times are changing for the Vanderpump Rules cast.

While the SUR Restaurant staff members previously resided in small apartments in West Hollywood, California — close to the Lisa Vanderpump-owned restaurant — a number of cast members, including Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright, have recently purchased new homes.

According to a report from The Daily Dish on May 13, Taylor and Cartwright are the latest Bravo TV reality stars to move from their apartment to a larger home. Throughout the process, the couple has been keeping fans in the loop regarding their new place via Instagram, and via their Instagram Stories.

Over the weekend, Cartwright shared a series of photos from inside her and Taylor’s new home. She then gave her fans and followers a sneak peek at their stunning outdoor space, which includes plenty of greenery, flowers, and a swimming pool.

As the outlet explained, Cartwright has had her hands full over the past couple of weeks. Between preparing for her upcoming wedding in Kentucky and her recent trip to Paris with her Vanderpump Rules co-stars — including Stassi Schroeder, Katie Maloney, and Lala Kent — it’s hard to believe that she has time to tend to her new home. That said, she’s not slowing down — and soon, she and Taylor will likely be completely moved into their new place, ready to start their new life as man and wife.

In addition to the news of Taylor and Cartwright’s new home, their Vanderpump Rules co-stars — including Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix, Tom Schwartz, Katie Maloney, Kristen Doute, and Scheana Marie — have all confirmed that they, too, have become homeowners. They also appear to be staying close to one another with homes in the San Fernando Valley, aside from Scheana Marie.

As fans saw during Vanderpump Rules Season 7, Scheana Marie’s new apartment, which she rents, is located in Marina Del Ray. Marina Del Ray is in the opposite direction to the San Fernando Valley when traveling from SUR Restaurant. The home Scheana Marie recently bought is in Palm Springs, which is even further away from her co-stars.

Taylor and Cartwright are set to tie the knot on June 29 in Versailles, Kentucky. Shortly thereafter, the couple is hoping to start a family, having at least two children.

To see more of Taylor, Cartwright, and their co-stars, don’t miss tonight’s new episode of the Vanderpump Rules Season 7 reunion at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV. No word yet on when filming will begin on Season 8.