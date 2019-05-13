Two Coaches Confirmed For ‘The Voice’ Season 17, Will They All Return?

Two coaches have been confirmed to be returning for the 17th season of NBC’s The Voice, which will debut in the fall of 2019. Who will not be returning to the show’s iconic red chairs as the show moves forward?

Taste of Country confirmed that OG coaches Blake Shelton and Adam Levine will be returning to the series, both have been with the reality singing competition since the show first aired in April 2011. This leaves two coaches in the balance, both with outside projects that could take their focus away from the series – Kelly Clarkson and John Legend.

Along with pulling double duty as the host of her own talk show, which is also scheduled to debut in the fall, Kelly Clarkson has been confirmed by NBC to be returning to the competition series. John Legend, who also will have a full plate moving forward after signing a three-year deal with ABC studios along with his production partners Mike Jackson and Ty Stiklorius, will also be returning to coach aspiring musicians on the series.

NBC made the announcement on Friday, May 10. Billboard magazine reported that the show will also welcome the return of host Carson Daly, who also works on The Today Show. The show’s 17th season will be Clarkson’s fourth time on the panel and Legend’s second.

The current season continues with the “Top 8” performance show on Monday, May 13, where the remaining contestants will perform in front of the coaches for America’s vote. In a Voice first, they will pair up to perform duets of songs from the Beatles.

A group of Coaches so good we need an encore.????✨ This iconic squad is returning to #TheVoice next season. ???? pic.twitter.com/dqtv663cPT — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) May 10, 2019

Clarkson is among the most popular female artists of this generation, with total worldwide sales of more than 25 million albums and 36 million singles. She has also released eight studio albums, one greatest hits album, and two children’s books. She is married to Brandon Blackstock, and the couple has four children.

Legend has won 10 Grammy Awards, an Academy Award, Golden Globe, Tony Award and Emmy Award, among other accolades. The singer and songwriter has released six albums and is the first African American man to earn an EGOT, one of only 15 people total who are EGOT winners. Legend is married to Chrissy Teigen, and the couple has two children.

Levine, along with his band Maroon 5, has won three Grammy Awards and sold over 56 million albums and 328 million singles in more than 35 countries. Levine is married to Behati Prinsloo, and the couple has two daughters.

Shelton is a five-time Male Vocalist of the Year winner from the Country Music Association as well as a Grammy nominee. He has scored 25 No. 1 singles and many platinum-selling albums and singles. He is also a member of the Grand Ole Opry. Shelton has been involved in a relationship with former Voice coach Gwen Stefani for four years.

The Voice airs tonight at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.