‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Stassi Schroeder Gives Sad Update On Relationship With Her Mother

Early on in Season 7 of Vanderpump Rules, there were a few awkward exchanges between Stassi Schroeder and her mother, Dayna Schroeder. The two appeared to have a good relationship in seasons prior, but Stassi’s mother’s antics this time around went beyond embarrassing to the point of insulting.

Stassi is now giving an update on her relationship with her mother, and it doesn’t look like things are going well. In an episode of the Vanderpump Rules After Show on Bravo’s website, Stassi was asked if her boyfriend Beau Clark and her mother got along.

“Well, I’m not talking to my mom right now, therefore, they’re not talking right now,” Stassi admitted.

“They did get along – like we all did until we didn’t. Now, it’s just Beau respecting my wishes.”

It’s unknown why Stassi is not speaking to her mother, and whether it has anything to do with the comments made on the hit Bravo show this season. During an event for Kristen Doute’s clothing line, James Mae, Dayna suggested to Stassi that she not “be herself” around Beau, hinting that she would lose him if she did so. She also ranked Stassi below her boyfriend by setting them on a scale, putting Stassi down by her waist, and Beau above her head.

Later at a dinner where the ladies dined with their mothers, Dayna had a moment where she cried hysterically and said she wished Stassi would just hold her and tell her that she loved her.

Kristen confirmed in the After Show that there was no issue between Beau and Dayna and that their current separation was strictly due to a problem between her friend and Stassi’s mom.

Tom Sandoval, Jax Taylor, and Tom Schwartz all spoke out on Dayna’s erratic behavior as well during the After Show, with Sandoval suggesting Dayna was acting how she thought a Housewives cast member would.

“Stassi’s mom watches Housewives and other shows and just assumes that this is how people should act her age…or something,” Sandoval said.

Jax seemed to agree with a grin and subtle head nod, while also mentioning Dayna has hit the sauce pretty hard the past few times he’s been around her.

Stassi’s relationship with her mother has not been brought up yet during the Vanderpump Rules reunion but is expected to be a topic of discussion in Part 2 or Part 3.

Part 2 of the Vanderpump Rules Season 7 reunion airs this Monday at 9 p.m. EST on Bravo. Part 3 will follow the next Monday to close out the season.