Sophie Turner Has Solved The ‘Game of Thrones’ Coffee Cup Mystery

During last week’s episode of HBO’s Game of Thrones, in the midst of well-deserved celebration, fans noticed a mysterious modern-day coffee cup sitting on a table in front of Queen Daenerys Targaryen, played by Emilia Clarke. It wasn’t long before the cup of coffee took on a life of its own and inspired countless Game of Thrones “Coffee Cup-Gate” memes but fans were determined to figure out who was responsible for the stray coffee cup since there are no coffee shops in Westeros.

Fans later discovered a photo of Sophie Turner, who plays Sansa Stark, posing with an identical coffee cup and immediately accused her of being responsible for the mishap, but the actress isn’t having it.

While appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Turner attempted to shift the blame onto her on-screen frenemy, Clarke, according to a report from E! News. Fallon told the actress that a fan had a question before showing a clip of her husband, Joe Jonas, asking if she was actually responsible for the coffee cup. Fallon then pulled out the photo of Turner holding the misplaced item.

“Let’s clear this up,” the actress said. “That’s in a different scene, and also, we all have the same cups for all of our water and tea and everything, so I’m gonna just go with, I mean look who it’s placed in front of. Emilia Clarke. She’s the culprit.”

Turner wasn’t the only cast member who jokingly blamed Clarke for the coffee cup. When asked about it on Conan, Liam Cunningham, who plays Ser Davos Seaworth, said, “Emilia probably drinks too much coffee.”

“What a bastard!” Clarke told The Los Angeles Times. “I don’t even drink Starbucks. I have no idea whose it was. Liam’s a cheeky one. The funny thing is in Belfast, there is no craft coffee selling Starbucks. Unless we’ve got the Americans in, some hotshot producer, and then we’ll have Starbucks lying around.”

After moving beyond the coffee cup incident, Fallon asked Turner about the level of pain fans should expect to feel during the series finale. He took out a pain chart and asked her to pick an option from no pain to the worst pain possible, and of course, the actress indicated that fans will definitely feel the worst pain possible.

During the segment, Fallon also probed for spoilers but Turner remained tight-lipped on that. But with only two episodes left, fans won’t have to wait too long to see how it all shakes out.

The eighth and final season of Game of Thrones airs on Sundays on HBO.