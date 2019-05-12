Ben Shapiro Admits He Was Destroyed In Debate, ‘So That’s What That Feels Like’

After being widely criticized for storming out of an interview with British journalist Andrew Neil, American conservative commentator Ben Shapiro acknowledged on Twitter that his performance was less than stellar, CNN reports. Shapiro abruptly ended the interview angrily stating “I’m popular, and no one has ever heard of you.”

Prior to ending the interview, which took place on the BBC program “Politics Live,” Shapiro had complained throughout. Neil, a longtime broadcaster and former newspaper editor was repeatedly pressing him on previous comments he had made, including his support of a controversial abortion bill recently introduced in the state of Georgia. Neil inquired whether the abortion bill would take Georgia back to the “dark ages.”

Shapiro, frustrated, accused the staunchly-conservative host of being “on the left” shortly before ending the interview entirely.

Shapiro’s outburst, accompanied by his substantial mischaracterization of his host’s political ideology, led Shapiro to personally address the altercation following the appearance.

“As I’m not familiar with him or his work, I misinterpreted his antagonism as political Leftism…and that was apparently inaccurate. For that, I apologize,” he said in a tweet.

Once the show aired, critics of Shapiro came out in droves to criticize his handling of the interview, with many characterizing his behavior as unhinged.

In response, Shapiro ultimately acknowledged his own misbehavior, copping to entering the interview unprepared and conceding that he had been bested by Neil.

“.@afneil DESTROYS Ben Shapiro! So that’s what that feels like 😉 Broke my own rule, and wasn’t properly prepared. I’ve addressed every single issue he raised before; see below. Still, it’s Neil 1, Shapiro 0,” Shapiro tweeted. In addition, he linked to a long-running blog post that he maintains on The Daily Wire in which he chronicles “all the dumb stuff” that he has done.

While framed as an introspective, even self-deprecating review of controversial statements and actions the pundit has made over the years, the running list for the most part simply doubles down on the self-described “dumb stuff” that appears on the list,

The list has not as of yet been updated with anything pertaining to the exchange with Neil.

Neil likewise garnered some criticism himself for his behavior during the interview, with some critics insisting that he was behaving rudely in his dealings with Shapiro. In response, he indicated that as an interviewer he typically takes a viewpoint opposite that of his guest in an effort to test points of view and explore topics in greater depth.