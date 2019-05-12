Nina Dobrev’s ‘Fam’ Canceled After One Season

CBS has made the decision to cancel its comedy series Fam, after just one season on the air, according to a report from Deadline.

Fam premiered in January of this year and stars Nina Dobrev as Clem, a woman trying to have the perfect relationship with her fiancé Nick, played by Tone Bell, and her future in-laws, Rose and Walt, played by Sheryl Lee Ralph and Brian Stokes Mitchell, respectively. Clem’s dream of the perfect life gets derailed when her out-of-control teen sister Shannon, played by Odessa Adlon, runs away from home and moves in with the couple. Clem’s estranged father, Freddy, played by Gary Cole, also comes back into her life.

As the series goes on, Clem struggles to reconcile with her father and set boundaries with her sister. Eventually, she manages to find the perfect balance and the happy couple finally made their way down the aisle during the show’s finale.

Fam was Dobrev’s first time as the lead of a comedy series, and the actress said she had reservations about stepping into the character of Clem.

“I wasn’t looking to do a sitcom, and I realized how little I knew about sitcoms,” she told Story + Rain.

“I was a huge fan of Friends and Will & Grace and Seinfeld, but never watched them with a critical eye. I didn’t know they were filmed in front of a live audience.”

“My manager and agents said it’s basically a play you put on in a week, and it’s a challenging medium to do,” she continued.

“I’ve always loved a challenge — if it scares me, that’s an indication I should do it.”

The Canadian star is best known for her roles as Elena Gilbert and Katherine Pierce on CW’s supernatural drama series The Vampire Diaries but the actress landed her first major acting role on Degrassi: The Next Generation as Mia Jones. Dobrev has had a few other minor TV roles on a handful of shows, including Workaholics, Family Guy, and The Originals.

Dobrev has also appeared in several feature films, including The Perks of Being a Wallflower, Let’s Be Cops, The Final Girls, XXX: Return of Xander Cage, and Flatliners. Fans of the star can also see her in a new film, Run This Town as Ashley and as Chloe in Lucky Day, which is currently in post-production.

The actress is fairly active on social media but has yet to comment on the show’s cancellation.