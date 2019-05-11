‘The Young And The Restless’ Star Hunter King Says Goodbye To ‘Life In Pieces’ After Cancellation

Since 2015, Young and the Restless viewers have had to share Summer Newman actress Hunter King with the CBS primetime show, Life In Pieces.

According to a Deadline report, the popular show created by Justin Adler will end its run after four successful seasons. For years now, King would, at times, be off the canvas at Y&R while she filmed the CBS comedy. At one point during a critical storyline last year, Bayley Corman stepped into the role for a few episodes while King shot Life In Pieces.

In Season 4, the two-time Daytime Emmy-winning actress was thrilled to co-star with her sister, Joey King, who portrayed a pregnant teen named Morgan who picked adoptive parents for her child. According to an Entertainment Weekly report, this season is the first time that these sisters have had the chance to work together. They enjoyed it so much that they hope to work together again sometime soon, although it won’t be on Life In Pieces due to the cancellation.

King took to her Instagram account today and shared a picture of herself and the rest of the cast with some beautiful words about the show. The actress expressed her admiration and thanks to everybody who she worked with on the show.

Currently on Y&R, King’s character, Summer, is trying to win her husband, Kyle (Michael Mealor), back from Lola (Sasha Calle). So far the Newman granddaughter, who is used to getting her way at all times, is finding Kyle to be a tough nut to crack. He seems to be in love with food truck owner-turned-chef at Society Lola. In fact, The Inquisitr reported that Kyle is going to ask Lola to move into the Abbott mansion with him sometime soon, which will make Summer furious. However, Summer may have a new love on the horizon with brand influencer Theo Vanderway.

In her real life, King is engaged to Nico Svoboda, and her Y&R co-stars recently threw her a wedding shower. Her on-screen mother, Gina Tognoni, who portrays Phyllis Newman for a few more weeks before General Hospital star Michelle Stafford resumes the role, posted a beautiful set of pictures with a special caption on Instagram after the event several weeks ago.

So far, there’s no word on King and Svoboda’s wedding date, but it seems like it’s coming soon considering the recent bridal shower. Svoboda surprised King last fall when he popped the question, and she said yes.