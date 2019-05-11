Rhea Perlman Said She And Danny DeVito Are Happy Living Apart, Have No Plans To Divorce

Rhea Perlman and Danny DeVito have been separated for two years, but the actress said they are getting along better than ever and have no plans to divorce.

The couple had been through a rocky relationship for much of the last decade, splitting up first in 2012 before getting back together the next year, then splitting up again close to two years ago. As the New York Daily News reported, the absence has apparently made their hearts grow fonder, as Perlman recently said.

In an interview on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Perlman said the relationship has actually improved after the two split up, and they have no plans to bring a formal end to it.

“But I’m not getting divorced,” Pelman said.

Though no longer living as husband and wife, the two have managed to maintain a good and friendly relationship and still make appearances together. Perlman said that they forged such a strong relationship after being together for four decades that they will likely always get along well.

“I don’t know why it’s difficult for other people,” Perlman said. “But Danny and I have always loved each other and we have three amazing kids together and we really agree on almost everything important. We were together for 40 years. Forty years is a long time. You might have to do something else.”

Perlman added that she and DeVito meet and speak frequently, People magazine noted. They had actually talked the very day of the interview, she added.

At the time of the split, rumors circulated that DeVito was feeling a bit antsy and had gotten into a habit of “womanizing,” but the two never showed any public signs of tension.

While Rhea Perlman and Danny DeVito are not the only celebrities able to maintain a civil relationship after splitting — even couples like Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner still get along well, despite very public cheating allegations aimed at the actor — they are rare in their decision not to actually divorce. The two had one of the longest-running relationships in Hollywood, first getting together while working on the television show Taxi, where they played a couple. Perman and DeVito would work together from time to time, staying together even through the rigors of filming together.

The relationship appears to have a bright future as well, even if they may not be moving back in together. Rhea Perlman said that she still talks frequently with Danny DeVito.