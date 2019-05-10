WWE News: Triple H Announces Huge Matches For ‘NXT TakeOver XXV’

The 25th special from NXT is going to be one of the biggest ever.

When the next Saudi Arabia event from WWE was announced, a lot of moving around needed to be done with some different shows. That resulted in a couple of WWE Live Events being rescheduled and the rumored NXT TakeOver in San Jose, California never actually taking place. Now, the company has announced it’s next big event for their “developmental” brand and Triple H has revealed some huge matches that will be a part of it.

On June 7, 2019, WWE will return to Saudi Arabia for the first time since holding Crown Jewel last November. There is no official name for the event as of yet, but they are going all out with a lot of current superstars, Brock Lesnar, The Undertaker, and even the return of Goldberg to the promotion.

Late last month, Wrestling News Source reported that NXT TakeOver: San Jose ended up being cancelled or simply not ever being confirmed at all. It was set to take place on June 8, but with the majority of the company already in Saudi Arabia the previous night, that simply isn’t possible.

To make up for that lost event, WWE announced that NXT TakeOver XXV would head to the Webster Arena in Bridgeport, Connecticut and take place on June 1, 2019. As fans prepare for that landmark event, Triple H took to Twitter on Friday and announced two gigantic matches for the card.

Shayna Baszler has dominated the ranks since winning the NXT Women’s Championship, but she will be facing her toughest competition yet in less than a month. Io Shirai already has a pinfall victory over Baszler in a tag match, but this one-on-one match is where things will really need to count.

If Baszler ends up losing the title at NXT TakeOver XXV, it is expected that she will move up to WWE’s main roster. Of course, everyone thought that after she lost the title last time and it never happened.

WWE

Adam Cole has had a lot of success in NXT, but he wants the NXT Championship and he’s going to need to go through Johnny Gargano to capture it. The two had an epic battle over WrestleMania 35 weekend, but this rematch is likely going to be even better.

Along with those two big title matches, a third will take place at the event for the vacant NXT Tag Team Championship. After the Viking Raiders (War Raiders) moved up to Monday Night Raw, they relinquished the titles in NXT and a big four-way match will determine the new champions.

More matches will likely be added to the card before June 1, but here is what’s confirmed for NXT TakeOver XXV as of May 10, 2019: