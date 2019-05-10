Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Welcome Baby Boy

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are parents for the fourth time. The couple officially welcomed their baby boy this week. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star confirmed the happy news on Friday, via Twitter.

According to TMZ, Kardashian and West are proud parents once again. The couple’s surrogate has given birth to their fourth child, a little boy who now joins sisters North and Chicago, as well as older brother Saint.

Kardashian told her Twitter followers on Friday that the new baby had arrived, and that “he’s perfect!”

Kim first confirmed the news that she and Kanye were expecting another child together back in January, during an interview with Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live. The reality star admitted that the couple were using a surrogate to welcome the baby boy.

As many fans may remember, Kim carried her oldest two children herself, but was advised by doctors not to subject her body to another pregnancy. She and Kanye turned to a gestational carrier in order to welcome baby girl, Chicago, in January of 2018. Following her daughter’s birth, Kardashian gushed over the experience.

“Our gestational carrier gave us the greatest gift one could give. The connection with our baby came instantly and it’s as if she was with us the whole time,” Kim wrote on her website, after her daughter’s birth. Kim added that the surrogate had made the couple’s dreams come true.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have yet to settle on a name for the little boy. Sources tell Hollywood Life that the pair want to meet their youngest son — and share some bonding time — before they decide on his name.

However, Kardashian has admitted in the past that she was considering naming the baby after her late father, Robert, which is also the name of her younger brother.

“She’s narrowed down names, but she likes to meet the baby before she makes her final decision,” an insider told the outlet.

“She’s very relaxed and calm about everything, though, because she’s done it so many times now. She’s a total pro,” the source added.

Meanwhile, the news that Kim and Kanye’s surrogate was in labor was actually confirmed by Kourtney Kardashian. Kourtney appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show with her children — as well as Kim’s kids in tow — to surprise her mother, Kris Jenner.

I surprised @KrisJenner with 6 of her grandchildren. Then I surprised her with one more. Sending love to you, @KimKardashian and @KanyeWest! @kourtneykardash pic.twitter.com/7SzHA2sahM — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) May 10, 2019

Kourtney then told Kris, and the rest of the world, that Kim was supposed to make the appearance with her, but got called away because her surrogate was in labor.

Fans may want to keep an eye on Kim Kardashian’s social media feeds for any new updates on baby boy West.