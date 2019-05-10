‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Lala Kent And Boyfriend Randall Emmett Prepare For ‘Lots Of Cuddling’ After Paris Trip

Lala Kent is back home in Los Angeles.

Lala Kent and Randall Emmett are back together after spending several days apart during her recent girls trip to Paris, France, with her Vanderpump Rules co-stars, Stassi Schroeder, Katie Maloney, and Brittany Cartwright.

On May 9, after a long flight back to Los Angeles, Kent was seen in a photo shared by the movie producer on his Instagram Stories page.

“My Baby is finally home,” he wrote. “Time to watch Friends and lots of cuddling.”

Kent and Emmett are currently doing work on the master suite of their Bel Air home, and while Kent was away in Europe, Emmett shared a throwback photo of the two of them with interior designer and reality star Jeff Lewis, who worked with them on their kitchen and living area in 2018. He also said that “renovations suck” in the caption of the photo.

While Kent and Emmett are planning to enjoy some down time with one another now that Kent is back home, they will soon be starting to plan the details of their April 2020 wedding, especially now that they’ve settled on a date and location for the upcoming nuptials.

Kent and Emmett began dating in 2016 and became engaged in September of last year during a romantic getaway in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

In the months that followed their engagement, Kent and Emmett took things slow when it came to planning for their big day, as Kent confirmed during Monday’s episode of Vanderpump Rules, but now that they are less than one year away from saying “I do,” they are getting serious about their future.

Earlier this month, during a taping of The Daily Dish podcast, Kent said she and Emmett spent several months enjoying their time as fiancés before setting an official wedding date.

“My parents had a long engagement — my parents were together for seven years and engaged for a year. So for me, I’ve always known that you date and then you get engaged and everything’s kind of a process. But Randall is ready so now I’m starting to get the fire under my butt,” she said at the time.

Also during the interview, Kent said she was hoping to get married in September before agreeing on an April 2020 wedding date with Emmett, likely due to hurricane season in Miami.

To see more of Kent and her co-stars, don’t miss part two of the three-part Vanderpump Rules Season 7 reunion, which airs Monday, May 13, at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.