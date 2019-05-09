Kailyn Lowry Explains Why She Almost Didn’t Go To The ‘Teen Mom 2’ Reunion

Prior to the firing of Jenelle Evans, the cast of Teen Mom 2 went to New York City to film a reunion special. In the past, the entire cast has been filming on the same day, even sharing the stage. This year, though, things were different — and not every girl was present on the same day. Recently, on her Coffee Convos podcast with Lindsie Chrisley, Kailyn Lowry broke down some of the reasoning behind the change. She also clarified why she almost didn’t go at all, according to E! News.

“I wasn’t going to go to the reunion and I want to be able to just clarify everything from my own mouth and not twisted words. I didn’t want to go because one, every single year they are a cluster f**k.”

In the weeks leading up to the reunion, Kailyn was adamant that she wouldn’t be attending. Prior to the reunion, she had dealt with plenty of online drama from former co-star Jenelle Evans. Kailyn had sent Jenelle a gift comprised of her haircare products, but Jenelle decided to set them on fire — and to film herself doing so. After that, Jenelle and her mother were spending a weekend away together, and went live on Instagram. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, it was during that Instagram Live session that Jenelle’s mom jokingly made a comment about “killing” Kailyn. However, Kailyn wasn’t laughing — and after that comment from Jenelle’s mother, Lowry refused to film for a while.

On her podcast, Kailyn revealed that there were people she didn’t want to be around at the reunion — including Jenelle’s husband, David.

Regarding not wanting to be around David, Kail explained, “I’m truly scared for my safety. Period. Point blank. That’s what it is. So I made that very clear and they were trying to accommodate that.”

Kailyn also said that she didn’t want to be around Briana DeJesus, or Briana’s family, after an on-stage fight broke out last year. The feud between Kailyn and Briana started almost immediately after Briana was added to the cast of the show. It wasn’t her addition to the show that bothered Kailyn, though. Rather, Briana had struck up a relationship with Kailyn’s ex-husband, Javi Marroquin, and this relationship was causing drama.

“I’m not afraid of Briana and her family. I just don’t want to be around people like that,” Kailyn said.

While in the past, the cast would have the chance to see one another, it was different this year. Kailyn was able to see her close friend and co-star, Leah Messer, but was unable to see Chelsea Houska. Apparently, both moms were there on different days.

It is unclear when the Teen Mom 2 reunion will air, but fans can catch it on MTV.