Pauly D & Vinny Guadagnino Talk About The Women Who Have Captured Their Hearts

Stars of MTV’s A Double Shot at Love, Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio and Vinny Guadagnino talked about the women who have captured their hearts in a story published by Page Six.

The two reality stars, who are looking for a lifetime commitment on the reality competition dating series, seem to have already found two special people to them and how perhaps, no one else will compare despite the contestant’s attempts to nab their hearts on the series.

Page Six reported that DelVecchio admits in an upcoming episode of the series, “Having kids is one of the most amazing experiences of my entire life. It’s the first time I ever loved somebody more than myself. That girl is my everything and there are two most important ladies in my life — my mother and my daughter. And I’m looking for a third.”

DelVecchio is a father to six-year-old Amabella Sophia from a brief relationship with Amanda Merkert.

Guadagnino, who has only had a couple of serious relationships since watching his reality show star rise as one of the stars of MTV’s Jersey Shore and Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, also noted that although he calls his mother one of the most important women in his life, he wanted to clear up one misconception to the competitors on the series.

“So I would say the biggest misconception about me is that I am the ultimate mama’s boy,” he said in the clip. “I am a mama’s boy. I will admit. I love my mom. She taught me everything I know. But the thing is, I never lived in my mom’s house. My mom lived in my house. I bought my mom a house and I chose to live in the basement while I gave my mom the rest of the house upstairs.”

The two men are searching for love on the series, where both they and the women act on a series of challenges to see who will stay and who will go during the show’s “cab ceremony” at the conclusion of each episode.

The ceremony is a play on the Jersey Shore tagline devised by Pauly D, “cabs are here” when the group of pals which included DelVecchio, Guadagnino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Angelina Pivarnick, Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola and Deena Nicole Cortese would head out on the town in their ride.

This week, DelVecchio and Guadagnino compete in a Presidential Debate for the hearts of the competitors and once again, there will be a “cab ceremony” with an elimination.

A Double Shot At Love With DJ Pauly D & Vinny airs on MTV.