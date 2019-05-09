Priyanka Chopra Revealed That She Has This Cute Nickname For Sophie Turner And Joe Jonas

Priyanka Chopra revealed that she has a very cute nickname for her brother-in-law, Joe Jonas, and his wife, Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner. It’s a simple combination of both of their first names.

“I call them Jophie,” she recently said in an interview with Access Hollywood, as reported by Harper’s Bazaar.

Priyanka was chatting with Access about Sophie and Joe’s surprise wedding in Vegas on the night of the Billboard Music Awards. Their nuptials in front of an Elvis impersonator shocked fans since many were expecting them to get married in France later this year. But Priyanka confirmed that the whole thing was planned ahead of time and that they invited other musicians in the audience while they were at the awards ceremony.

“We were like, ‘Alright, we’re going to set up this wedding now, we’re going to the chapel right from here, and please arrive, please arrive,'” she revealed.

Hollywood Life reports that there were also “Save The Dates” for people as well.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Joe and Sophie still plan to get married in the south of France. However, immigration restrictions mean that they would have had to live there for a significant amount of time for the marriage to be legal. So, they decided to get married in the U.S. and have the fancy ceremony for family and friends in the summer this year.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner got married https://t.co/uRh5D0D5mq pic.twitter.com/gg94WD00v1 — CNN (@CNN) May 3, 2019

Priyanka also revealed that the destination wedding is still on.

“That was so fun. It was so fun! And it’s so Jophie,” the Isn’t It Romantic actress also said. “And they’re going to have this amazing, beautiful [second] wedding obviously. Was I not supposed to say that?”

Sophie Turner addressed the news about her wedding to Joe Jonas with the signature humor that she regularly shows off on Instagram. In a video for Louis Vuitton for the Met Gala on Monday, she “revealed” her new name.

“So I know a lot of people have been waiting to kind of find out my new name, my big name reveal. And so I am really excited to be able to share it with you guys now,” Turner said. “My new name is Sophie Vuitton. Sansa Fierce. Sophie Ghesquière. Louis Turner.”

Given the length of the name, Game of Thrones fans might think that she’s referencing Daenerys’ long list of titles on the show.

It turns out that Sophie Turner is legally Sophie Jonas now, as she’s officially taken her husband’s last name, Harper’s Bazaar reports.