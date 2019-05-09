Trump Says House Investigations Will Help Him Win In 2020

During a rally in Panama City Beach, Florida, President Donald Trump said that House investigations will help him win in 2020, The Hill reports.

During what seems to have been another typically fiery rally speech, Trump addressed the White House’s decision to invoke executive privilege blocking the release of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s full report. Although the president refused to address the issue directly, he predicted that the House Democrats’ investigations would backfire politically.

According to Trump, probes into his administration, campaign, and business dealings will not hurt his re-election chances, but will actually help him win again.

“They want to do investigations instead of investments. I think it drives us onto victory in 2020,” he said.

As the publication notes, the president then doubled down on his claims, describing the Democratic Party’s investigations as a “disgrace” and suggesting that the country would be better off if the Democrats focused on helping his administration work on infrastructure and pharmaceutical pricing policies.

During the speech, Trump also expressed dissatisfaction with how the Democrats have treated Attorney General William Barr, suggesting that they are unhappy with Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s conclusions, which is why they want to start new investigations.

“Now the Democrats, we have a great attorney general, now the Democrats are saying, ‘we want more.’ You know, it was going to be like ‘we want the Mueller report.’ Now they say ‘Mueller report? No, we want to start all over again.'”

According to the Hill, the president spoke for hours, discussing a number of what he perceives to be pressing issues. Illegal immigration, China, the mainstream media, and even social media companies — who Trump routinely accuses of anti-conservative bias — were some of the issues raised by the president during the speech.

Trump’s latest rally in Florida had 5 deeply disturbing momentshttps://t.co/V65MiesyvT — Raw Story (@RawStory) May 9, 2019

Trump also blasted Democratic presidential candidates Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden, and Pete Buttigieg, ridiculing the trio and mocking all three men as unfit to lead the country. “Let’s just pick somebody, please, and let’s start this thing,” he said.

This is not the first time for the president to complain about House investigations — he has done so on many occasions — but this time he claimed that they will help him politically — and he may have a point, according to a recent poll.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, according to a CNN poll conducted following the release of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report, Trump’s approval rating surged, hitting its highest level in two years. Not only is the percentage of Americans who say they approve of the job Trump is doing the highest since April 2017, but the percentage of those who strongly approve of his job performance is also higher than ever.