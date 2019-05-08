Jenelle Evans Focused On Family After Getting Fired From ‘Teen Mom 2’

Jenelle Evans is said to be focused on her family following the announcement that she has been fired from Teen Mom 2.

According to People Magazine, Evans is going to try to pick up the pieces and move on with her life and is reportedly thankful for the opportunity she had to appear on the reality TV show for the past decade.

“Jenelle is focusing on her family and moving forward. She is very grateful and appreciative of the opportunity MTV have given her and her family for the last 10 years. It is sad to part ways in this matter but this isn’t the end of Jenelle Evans or her family,” a rep for the reality star said in a statement to the magazine.

MTV confirmed the news of Jenelle’s firing on Tuesday after days of drama surrounding her and her family that started off with her husband, David Eason, shockingly killing the family pet, a bulldog named Nugget, for nipping at the couple’s daughter, Ensley.

David admitted to killing the dog on social media, and Jenelle claimed she was heartbroken by the situation, even revealing that she was considering a divorce from her husband.

The news angered many fans and fellow celebrities. PETA also got involved by tweeting their concern as advertisers reportedly began to drop like flies from the reality series.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jenelle Evans was said to be really upset by the fact that MTV fired her from Teen Mom 2.

Sources told Us Weekly that Evans was in shock after hearing the news that she would no longer be apart of the cast going forward and that her mother, Barbara, is also very upset by the news.

Radar Online claims that Jenelle was “hysterically crying” when she learned that she had been fired and that David has promised her that they will find a new way to make money.

The outlet suggests that the reality show was the couple’s main source of income and that without the quarterly checks that come from MTV, Jenelle and David will be hurting for money.

“He needs to get a job, which is what he promised her. They’re trying to work on the relationship. They are getting a marriage counselor. They need time to work on the marriage,” an insider told Radar Online.

Fans will now have to keep up with Jenelle Evans life as well as see her three children, Jace, Kaiser, and Ensley, by following her on Instagram.