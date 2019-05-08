‘Teen Mom 2’ Cast Members Including Leah Messer And Randy Houska React To Jenelle Evans Being Fired

On Tuesday evening, news broke that Jenelle Evans had been fired from MTV’s Teen Mom 2. This came after her husband reportedly killed her French bulldog. Now, some of her former co-stars are speaking out about the firing.

Leah Messer spoke out via Twitter and wrote, “ANYONE that condones/contributes/doesn’t PREVENT or STOP animal cruelty or the murder of an innocent animals life is SICK & I REFUSE to be affiliated with! I want to sympathize for my former cast mate but at this point I can’t. ENOUGH is ENOUGH!!!”

Both Leah and Jenelle have been sharing their stories on Teen Mom 2 for nearly a decade. Both appeared on Season 2 of 16 and Pregnant and have been on MTV since.

Leah’s ex-husband, Jeremy Calvert, spoke out on Instagram. He posted a screenshot about the news and captioned it, “Uh oh reality hitting hard tonite [sic] in north Carolina… ”

While both Briana DeJesus and Kailyn Lowry’s Twitter accounts posted links to the news, neither have spoken out about the firing yet.

Neither has Chelsea Houska, although she typically stays out of the off-screen drama with the cast. However, her father Randy took to Twitter to offer his thoughts and admitted that he “worries” about Jenelle.

“I certainly think it was far past due, and that they really drug their a** is doing it. But I worry for the kids, and since we’ve been in this for 10 years together, I worry about Jenelle.”

Jenelle Evans is not the first Teen Mom star to be fired from the franchise, but she is the first to be let go from Teen Mom 2. In 2017, Farrah Abraham was fired from Teen Mom OG. After Farrah’s firing, MTV added two new cast members to fill her spot. Bristol Palin and Cheyenne Floyd were added to the show, but Bristol decided to leave the series after only one season. It is unknown if a new girl will be added to Teen Mom OG, but a report from The Ashley’s Reality Roundup suggests that there is “plan in place.” While the report doesn’t reveal who could replace Jenelle, the report insists that it won’t be Mackenzie McKee who was reportedly considered for the show before Briana DeJesus was added.

As previously reported by Inquisitr, an MTV spokesperson released a statement to US Weekly on Tuesday evening that Jenelle Evans would no longer be appearing on the show. Teen Mom 2 currently airs Monday nights on MTV.