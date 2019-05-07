Marie Osmond Breaks Silence On New Hosting Gig On ‘The Talk:’ ‘I Am Thrilled To Now Call This My Day Job’

Osmond is officially replacing Sara Gilbert on the hit show.

This Fall marks a new chapter for singer Marie Osmond.

After rumors had been swirling that the “Paper Roses” singer was the front runner to replace Sara Gilbert on The Talk, both CBS and Osmond herself confirmed that the rumors were, in fact, true in statements earlier today. According to People, Marie will join Sheryl Underwood, Carrie Ann Inaba, Sharon Osbourne, and Eve on The Talk in the show’s 10th season this coming September.

Osmond shared a statement with fans, expressing her excitement for the new chapter in her life.

“It is such a joy for me to be joining The Talk in September. After guest co-hosting and appearing as a guest on the show throughout the years, I am thrilled to now call this my day job.”

“I look forward to working with Sharon, Sheryl, Eve and Carrie Ann, who are such smart, strong, talented women whom I immensely respect,” she continued.

“I cannot wait to share this exciting new chapter with the viewers and the CBS family.”

Additionally, the 59-year-old shared the exciting news with fans on her Instagram page and the photo has already garnered a ton of attention with over 4,000 likes in addition to 560 comments and growing. Of course, most fans chimed in to let Marie know that they’re thrilled that she’s going to be on the show.

Radar Online also shares that Executive VP of daytime programs for CBS Entertainment and CBS Television Distribution Angelica McDaniel released a statement on behalf of the network, saying that after serving as a guest host over the past few years of the show, Marie seems to be the perfect addition to the CBS Family. McDaniel also praised Osmond’s storied career and all of her accomplishments personally and in showbiz.

“Her willingness to be authentic and share personal triumphs and struggles with honesty in the hopes of helping others always resonates,” McDaniel shared.

“I’m excited to kick off season 10 with the multitalented, dynamic Marie at The Talk table.”

The timing could not be more perfect for Marie, who announced in April that she and her brother, Donny Osmond, would be leaving their popular Vegas show this coming November after 11 years. And last month, The Inquisitr shared that Sara Gilbert revealed to fans that she would be leaving the hit daytime show after nine seasons.

Sara served as the creator, host, and executive producer of the show and she made an emotional statement to fans to let them know about her departure, calling it an “extremely difficult” decision but letting viewers know that she felt she was making the right choice because she needs to spend more time with her wife and their three children. Luckily, Gilbert assured fans that she would pop in to guest host from time to time and thanked everyone for “letting her into their homes” every day for the past nine years.

The Talk airs weekday afternoons on CBS.