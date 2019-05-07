Pamela Anderson Visits Julian Assange In Jail, Believes He Is ‘The World’s Most Innocent Man’

Actress Pamela Anderson has made it her mission to prove that Wikileaks founder Julian Assange is innocent and should not be sentenced to prison. According to the Guardian, the actress visited Assange at the Belmarsh prison where he is being held, claiming that he is “the world’s most innocent man.”

Assange, an Australian citizen, was sent to the maximum-security prison in south-east London after the Ecuadorian embassy in London where he was seeking refuge revoked his political asylum. Assange sought refuge in the embassy in 2010 after Sweden issued an international arrest warrant to prosecute him for rape charges. He escaped from the British jail where they were holding him and sought refuge in the Ecuadorian embassy until his political asylum was revoked.

Ecuador’s president Lenín Moreno explained why they decided to revoke the political asylum.

“In a sovereign decision Ecuador withdrew the asylum status to Julian Assange after his repeated violations to international conventions and daily-life protocols.”

Although Sweden rescinded the warrant, last week he was sentenced to 50 weeks in prison by Judge Deborah Taylor for jumping bail. The judge believed Assange deserved to serve one year in prison for costing taxpayers around $21 million while he was holed up in the Ecuadorian embassy.

Julian Assange is the world’s most innocent man. pic.twitter.com/wC1NPDjJAG — Pamela Anderson (@pamfoundation) May 7, 2019

Anderson does not agree that Assange is guilty.

“He does not deserve to be in a supermax prison. He has never committed a violent act. He is an innocent person. He is a good man, he is an incredible person. I love him, I can’t imagine what he has been going through…We need to save his life. That is how serious it is.”

The 51-year-old actress visited Assange dressed in a cape covered with random words and phrases related to tyranny, the police, and Oliver Cromwell. She also tweeted a letter that she had written alleging to Assange’s innocence and which was signed by both her and fashion designer Vivienne Westwood, another supporter of Assange’s.

Assange was given the opportunity to be extradited to the United States in a hearing last Thursday, for which he denied consent. He would face charges in the U.S. for other crimes, most notably allegedly conspiring with former U.S. military analyst Chelsea Manning to gain access to government computers. If extradited to the United States, Assange will face a five-year prison sentence.

British Prime Minister Theresa May supports the U.S. extraditing Assange, commenting, “This goes to show that in the United Kingdom, no one is above the law,” writes the Guardian.