‘Bachelorette’ Ali Fedotowsky Drops Shocking Hookup Secret With Former Suitor On Reunion Special

The Season 6 'Bachelorette' reveals she had a one-nighter with the man who dumped her for his ex ahead of their Fantasy Suite date in 2010.

Nearly 10 years after she starred as The Bachelorette, Ali Fedotowsky is spilling secrets about her season of the ABC dating show. On The Bachelorette reunion—which featured 12 of the first 14 Bachelorette stars reuniting on camera for the first time—Fedotowsky revealed that after her relationship ended with her final pick and fiancé, Roberto Martinez, she hooked up with a contestant from her season who previously broke her heart.

Longtime Bachelorette fans may recall that back in Season 6, Fedotowsky brought Roberto Martinez, Chris Lambton, and Frank Neuschaefer to Tahiti for the overnight Fantasy Suite dates. But final 3 contestant Frank broke Ali’s heart when he revealed that he still had feelings for his ex-girlfriend, Nicole, after stopping by to see her in Chicago en route to Tahiti. Ali was devastated by the bombshell news, and Frank left the show before the rose ceremony.

But on the reunion special, Ali Fedotowsky revealed that after her engagement to final pick Roberto Martinez fizzled, she had a one-night stand with Frank, Entertainment Tonight reports.

“Honestly, I don’t think I’ve ever told anybody this, but after Roberto and I broke up, I actually went on a date with Frank, and we were romantic for, like, a night!”

The shocking reference to Frank had some Twitter fans recalling the sad Bachelorette breakup. Others couldn’t quite place the Season 6 contestant after so many years.

I will never be over the Ali and Frank breakup. #TheBacheloretteReunion — Lauren Magee (@SpottedDoggo) May 7, 2019

Just realized I'm still not over Ali and Frank's breakup #BacheloretteReunion — Carlyn Schellenberg (@carlynschel) May 7, 2019

Ali spilling tea about frank oooh ???? #bachelorettereunion — Sam (@saammm011) May 7, 2019

Are we supposed to know who Frank is, Ali? Maybe it was just too long ago. #TheBacheloretteReunion — Rhonda W. (@Rhonda_W88) May 7, 2019

After Frank dumped Ali during the Tahiti trip in 2010, the blindsided Bachelorette called him “the biggest jerk I’ve ever known.” According to CBS News, Ali later took to her blog to note that she and Frank were both “better off” not together and she clarified that she would always care for him.

Ali later told E! News that Frank’s departure from the show did not affect her final decision because, in her mind, he was never getting her final rose. Ali explained that her distraught reaction to Frank’s ex-girlfriend bombshell was partly due to the fact that she questioned if her journey on the reality show would work out for her at all.

Clearly, Ali and Frank kept in touch, and after Ali’s engagement to Roberto ended in November 2011, the two hooked up.

My time in hot tubs has changed since my Bachelorette days ???? pic.twitter.com/6194zX2dT9 — Ali Fedotowsky-Manno (@AliFedotowsky) May 5, 2019

Ali Fedotowsky is now married to radio personality Kevin Manno. The Bachelorette alum is a mom to a 2-year-old daughter, Molly, and a 1-year-old son, Riley.

You can see Frank Neuschaefer’s brutal breakup with Ali Fedotowsky in The Bachelorette clip below.

The 15th season of The Bachelorette premieres Monday, May 13, at 8 p.m. on ABC.