Prince Harry Has Been ‘Healed’ By Son’s Birth

Prince Harry has reportedly been “healed” by the birth of his baby boy alleges a new report by Express, who states that the trauma the royal endured as both a teen and as a soldier infinitely changed the Prince of Sussex.
Prince Harry, who has admittedly suffered from emotional trauma after the tragic death of his mother Princess Diana and the horrors he witnessed during ten years of service in the Army and two tours of Afganistan, has a newfound peace since his marriage to Meghan Markle and now, the birth of their first son.
Angela Levin, a royal commentator shared to Express that the prince will be “very sad” he will not be able to share in the joy of his first son with his late mother.
“I think he will be very sad that his mother is not there to see the baby. But I think he will feel as he has done over many years, that she is there watching over him. And he will be very excited. He has wanted a baby since he was very young and he said he wanted children, he loves children and feels most at home with children – much more than with adults I think,” she explained of the prince.
As reported by Readers Digest, Prince Harry has spoken of the trauma he felt over Diana’s death. He revealed that after her death he stifled his emotions, forcing himself not to think about her as a teenager and as he matured into his 20s.
This afternoon, His Royal Highness The Duke of Sussex shared the news of the arrival of his and the Duchess’ first born child. Their son was born early morning on the 6th of May, 2019 and weighs 7lbs and 3oz. Their Royal Highnesses thank you for your support and kindness during this exceptionally joyful time in their lives as they welcome their baby boy.
He noted that he “couldn’t put his finger on” what was wrong with him emotionally and turned to his older brother William for help. William, in turn, led him to seek professional help and to take up boxing as a way to vent his frustrations.
Harry also found a purpose as he served alongside his fellow soldiers. He entered The Royal Military Academy Sandhurst in May 2005 to begin his training, eventually rising to the rank of Captain. He continues to work in support of his fellow servicemen, promoting support for wounded men and women as they adapt to life post-injury noted the royal family’s official website.
We are pleased to announce that Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their firstborn child in the early morning on May 6th, 2019. Their Royal Highnesses’ son weighs 7lbs. 3oz. The Duchess and baby are both healthy and well, and the couple thank members of the public for their shared excitement and support during this very special time in their lives. More details will be shared in the forthcoming days.
Just as during his engagement to Meghan Markle, when he used two of the stones for her engagement ring that belonged to his late mother, and his wedding, when he used her favorite flowers as part of the arrangements and asked her sister to read a passage from the Song of Solomon at the ceremony, Harry found a way to incorporate his mother into the birth of his child as well.
Just one week ago, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex asked that you kindly consider supporting various organisations around the world in lieu of sending gifts for the upcoming arrival of their first born. Not only did many of you lend your support, you took action. Their Royal Highnesses wanted you to know the impact of your support – the direct effect your donation, energy, and action made! YOU chose to be part of the collective good, and you have made a real difference. Whether a $5 donation, £1000 contribution, offering to volunteer, or spreading the word – you’ve played your part. And on behalf of The Duke and Duchess (and Baby Sussex), we thank you so much. YOUR IMPACT: @thelunchboxfund will now be able to provide a minimum of 100,000 additional hot nutritionally fortified meals to children in dire need across South Africa @littlevillagehq received donations from all over the world (from UAE to Hong Kong and the US), they’ve increased their monthly donors, had a surge in volunteer applications, and re-energized their hard working team of 200+ staff and volunteers @wellchild can now provide 300+ additional hours of specialist care by a Well Child Nurse for a child with serious health needs, allowing families to stay together at home vs in hospital @Baby2Baby have received over 5,000 products to disperse to children in need, including cribs, books, backpacks, diapers and have received monetary donations from around the globe – from Guadalajara to Italy. You made this happen. Thank you.
The official birth announcement from the palace includes the names of the three siblings that survived the late princess as those that were immediately notified after the birth of Baby Sussex. This includes Lady Jane Fellowes, Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Earl Spencer who were directly named along with The Queen, Prince Phillip, Prince Charles, Camilla Parker-Bowles, Prince William and Kate Middleton as those who were thrilled at the newest addition to their family.