Starbucks On ‘Game Of Thrones’ Cup: ‘We’re Surprised She Didn’t Order A Dragon Drink’

(This post contains minor spoilers for Sunday’s episode of Game of Thrones, “The Last of the Starks.”)

Game of Thrones has featured some shocking moments in its eight seasons, but never one quite like Sunday night’s when, per The Inquisitr, what appeared to be a Starbucks cup could be seen on a table in Winterfell during a post-battle celebratory feast in front of Daenerys Targaryen.

Fans of the popular HBO series were shocked by this glaring continuity error, as coffee doesn’t appear to exist in the medieval fantastical realm of Westeros, much less Starbucks. And now, Starbucks has broken its silence about the cup.

“TBH we’re surprised she didn’t order a Dragon Drink,” Starbucks’ official Twitter account tweeted Monday morning.

The Dragon Drink is, in fact, a real Starbucks drink, defined on the company’s website as a “tropical-inspired pick-me-up [which] is crafted with a refreshing combination of sweet mango and dragonfruit flavors, handshaken with creamy coconutmilk and ice and a scoop of real diced dragon fruit.”

The drink was officially added to the chain’s summer menu just this week, although its introduction and naming don’t have anything to do with Game of Thrones. The series has come up with tie-ins with a long list of real-life brands, including Bud Light and Oreo, but has announced no such deal with Starbucks.

when you want to be ruler of the seven kingdoms but all anyone wants to talk about is the Starbucks cup you left on the table pic.twitter.com/MOOwXm08nw — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) May 6, 2019

As of Monday afternoon, there does not appear to have been any official explanation issued yet from HBO or the show’s producers about how exactly a modern coffee cup appeared in a Game of Thrones episode without anyone associated with the series noticing.

Meanwhile, while the cup shown in the episode is undoubtedly a modern, incongruous coffee cup, some doubt has been raised as to whether it’s actually from Starbucks. Jezebel wrote Monday that the cup shown, while circular like that of Starbucks, “could be any kind of coffee cup,” and noted that the exteriors of the Winterfell castle are shot in Scotland, a location 27 minutes away from the nearest Starbucks. However, as pointed out in the comments of that post, the interiors for Winterfell were in fact filmed in Northern Ireland, where the coffee chain has locations which are much closer to the set.

The use of the cup led to lots of fun social media jokes about everything from speculation about Dany’s drink order to the likelihood that Starbucks baristas probably wouldn’t write or pronounce “Daenerys Stormborn Targaryen” correctly.