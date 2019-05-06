Kendall Jenner Still Not At Ben Simmons’ Games As Series Goes Back To Toronto

It’s not been officially confirmed yet by either party that Ben Simmons and Kendall Jenner are no longer dating, but all indications are certainly pointing in that direction.

There were multiple reports in April, as The Inquisitr previously shared, that the couple had split, amid reports that Jenner had been spotted with such past boyfriends as fellow NBA player Blake Griffin. There were also indications that Simmons was seeking to keep the relationship low key during the NBA playoff run of his team, the Philadelphia 76ers.

Jenner has yet to appear at any of the games of the 76ers yet this playoff season, including Sunday’s Game 4 loss to the Toronto Raptors in Philadelphia, which evened the Eastern Conference semifinal series at 2-2. In Sunday’s game, Simmons played 38 minutes, notching 10 points and four assists in a losing effort against the Raptors.

Simmons and Jenner haven’t been spotted together in several weeks, and have also not been interacting with one another on social media, although they do still follow one another.

Jenner gave an interview with E! News over the weekend in which she stated that she’s excited to attend the Met Gala, while also sharing that she often fantasizes about shaving off her hair, although she’s concerned she’ll end up looking just like her mother, Kris Jenner, if she does.

Dear Kendall Jenner,

We welcomed you into our home at the Wells Fargo Center with open arms and that’s how you treat our son Ben Simmons? Stay away, the next kiss for Ben will hopefully be with the Larry O’Brien trophy. Sincerely, The fans of Philadelphia pic.twitter.com/4lOGI7cUrJ — Stew???? (@StewyHoops) May 5, 2019

Jenner did not address whether or not she and Simmons are still dating in the E! interview.

Early in the basketball season, some fans of the 76ers were unhappy that Jenner was appearing in the crowd at the team’s games, with one fan even launching a petition seeking to ban her from the Wells Fargo Center, per NBC Sports Philadelphia.

However, before long it became clear that the team had a very good won-loss record in games attended by Jenner. This led Michael Rubin, a part-owner of the team, a sports apparel magnate, and the man known for his activism on behalf of Meek Mill, to declare his support for the relationship in a February TMZ interview.

Appearances by the couple around the Philadelphia area were soon logged regularly in the city’s media, including when Simmons and Jenner were spotted shopping together for glassware in suburban New Jersey. However, no such appearances have been reported since the start of the playoffs.

The series between the 76ers and Raptors will resume with Game 5 on Tuesday in Toronto, while the series returns to Philadelphia for Game 6 on Thursday.