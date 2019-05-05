Jinger Duggar’s Husband Jeremy Vuolo Shares Sweet Photos Of Felicity And His Love For A Nice Suit

It’s pretty obvious that Jinger Duggar’s husband, Jeremy Vuolo, adores his baby girl, Felicity. There have been plenty of photos that he and his reality star wife have shared since giving birth last July to their firstborn, but the latest set of snaps may just be the sweetest yet.

Sharing via Instagram, Vuolo posted a series of pictures that included some sweet daddy-daughter moments. He is holding Felicity in his arms as she appears to be quite interested in his tie. According to the 31-year-old pastor, she has good taste in clothing.

In addition to the two adorable snaps with his baby girl, which were professionally done, Jeremy Vuolo also had a few taken of himself holding a new pocket square that he absolutely loves. He shared his happiness over the unique men’s accessory that he received along with a new tie in an Instagram story.

The Counting On star dished that his favorite artist is Rembrandt van Rijn. He was totally thrilled to combine his love of fashion with his favorite artist into a pocket square. It all ties in quite well with the suits that he wears for his work in the ministry.

Vuolo explained that he has always loved dressing up in a suit and tie, even as a youngster. He still loves to wear them to this day. It appears that he loves the accessories just as much. The artwork by Rembrandt called the Syndics of the Drapers’ Guild is perfectly captured on the pocket square

It sounds like Jinger and Jeremy are a perfect match. The Duggar daughter loves fashion as well. She was the first girl out of the family who started wearing pants, with sister Jill Dillard following suit. Fans are always commenting on Jinger’s clothes these days.

The Vuolos also love to dress Felicity up in the cutest outfits, as seen in many Instagram photos since was born last July. Even the eight-month-old seems to be entranced by her daddy’s new tie and pocket square.

Fashion isn’t the only thing that Felicity takes after Jeremy. According to OK! Magazine, Jinger Duggar shared a video of her daughter playing with a soccer ball. His former occupation before he became a pastor was a professional soccer player. There is a good chance that he will have Felicity outside kicking around that soccer ball as soon as she can walk.

Jinger and Jeremy Vuolo are moving from their current home in Laredo, Texas to Los Angeles this summer. He will be furthering his schooling in the ministry in LA. It will be a big change for them, but they are quite excited to be making the big move.