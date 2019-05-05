Find Out How ‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Chelsea Houska ‘Spoiled’ Her Husband For His Birthday

Chelsea Houska’s husband Cole celebrated his birthday in April, but this past weekend he enjoyed his birthday gift from his wife. Cole posted a series of photos to Instagram showing off the birthday experience gifted to him by his wife and revealed that she “spoiled” him.

“Definition of a man day driving over cars with my father and father in law @paparandlicious. My beautiful wife @chelseahouska spoiled me with this birthday gift!!”

Cole shared the photos of himself and his father-in-law to Instagram along with the caption. In one photo, Cole and Randy are standing in front of a huge tank smiling. Cole also posted a photo of the tank driving over a car.

It is clear that Cole enjoyed his birthday gift from his wife and it is great that he was able to share the experience with his father-in-law.

On his birthday, Cole turned 30-years-old and he shared shared a sweet message to his wife on his Instagram account, sharing a picture of their family with a sweet caption.

“Even though my sweet wife spoiled me all out for my birthday. There is one gift that I get to enjoy every single day, and that is the gift of this beautiful family! I am forever grateful and love them with all my heart.”

Chelsea and Cole married in October 2016. In January 2017, she gave birth to the couple’s first child together, a son they named Watson. Chelsea gave birth to the couple’s second child together, Layne, in August 2018. Cole is also stepdad to Chelsea’s oldest daughter Aubree, to whom Chelsea gave birth on her Season 2 episode of 16 and Pregnant.

The Teen Mom 2 star has been sharing her life on television for nearly a decade. While the show is often filled with drama, Chelsea’s segments are typically drama free and focus on her marriage to Cole and raising her family.

On the most recent season, Chelsea showed off her new home. The family recently moved into the home, which appears to be in a quiet area complete with amazing views. While things seemed picture perfect, as previously reported by Inquisitr, the home was burglarized while the family was away. Chelsea was pretty shook-up from the incident; she revealed that they have a security system now, and that the incident still “gets to her.”

Season 9 of Teen Mom 2 is currently airing new episodes on Monday nights. Recently, the cast traveled to New York City for the Teen Mom 2 reunion. While it is unclear when that will air, Chelsea and Cole were both in attendance at the reunion. The mom of three shared a photo of herself on Instagram looking fabulous. In the photo, Chelsea rocked leopard print pants and a black shirt, completing the look with a pair of red heels.

Fans can catch Chelsea Houska, her husband Cole, and their family Monday nights on MTV.