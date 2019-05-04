Netflix’s Ted Bundy Film Isn’t On The U.K. Platform & Subscribers Are Baffled

Here's why U.K. subscribers can't find 'Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile' in their streaming library.

Netflix dropped the highly anticipated Ted Bundy biopic starring Zac Efron on Friday titled Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile. While many have already had time to watch the film, Netflix subscribers in the U.K. are currently scratching their heads as the movie never hit the streaming platform.

Efron took to social media yesterday to confirm the film had been released on the Netflix platform while gushing about how “proud” of the movie he was.

Netflix subscribers all around the world wasted no time taking to the streaming platform to search “Extremely Wicked,” so they could find the movie. It didn’t take long for subscribers in the U.K. to realize the search only pulled up the recent limited documentary series titled The Ted Bundy Tapes, but not the movie.

Upon alternative keywords and deeper searches, it was discovered that Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile was never added to the U.K. streaming library.

This left Netflix users in the U.K. baffled and frustrated as they wanted to tune in to watch the Ted Bundy film the rest of the world was talking about.

Many Netflix subscribers quickly took to social media platforms such as Twitter to call attention to the missing film with the hopes of learning why they were unable to access the Netflix Original.

One Netflix user tagged the streaming giant on Twitter to announce the service was a “rip off” that “always misses out” on the big titles. This user proceeded to insist they were “done with” being a subscriber.

One Netflix subscriber admitted to feeling rage as the streaming giant had been promoting the movie for months via social media only to deny U.K. subscribers access to it.

For subscribers hoping there was just a delay or glitch preventing the film from hitting the streaming library, it wasn’t an error.

Despite being a Netflix Original, Sky Cinema retains the right to distribute Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile in both the U.K. and Ireland.

So, U.K. users wanting to watch the film will need to acquire a Sky movies subscription first.

After learning why the Ted Bundy film was not available on the U.K. platform, many took to Twitter to insist that “no one” uses Sky before threatening to wait for it to become available via illegal downloads instead.

Some Netflix subscribers in the U.K. have remained hopeful the streaming giant will find a way to pick up the film. While others offered the streaming giant advice on how to prevent this from causing chaos in the future.