Alabama Democrat’s Blistering Reply To Criticism From Donald Trump Jr.: ‘His Mother Should’ve Aborted Him’

Alabama Democrat John Rogers apparently doesn’t take too kindly to criticism from Donald Trump Jr.

The son of President Donald Trump criticized Rogers this week after the Birmingham state representative spoke out against a bill in the state legislature that would have made abortion illegal statewide, with exceptions only for women whose health is at risk. Rogers was unusually vocal in his defense of abortion, saying that women in Alabama must have the option to prevent children from growing up in trying conditions if they so choose.

“Some kids are unwanted, so you kill them now or you kill them later,” Rogers said, via Newsweek. “You bring them in the world unwanted, unloved, and you send them to the electric chair. So, you kill them now or you kill them later.”

The remarks drew some national attention, and Donald Trump Jr. spoke out on Twitter to call them “stomach curling.”

Rogers did not remain quiet about Trump’s criticism. When asked by a local news station for his thoughts on Donald Trump Jr.’s assessment, Rogers said that Trump’s very existence is proof of the need for abortion.

“His mother should have aborted him when he was born and he wouldn’t have made that stupid statement,” said Rogers, who went on to use a word meaning intellectually disabled in reference to Trump.

Trump Jr. responded through a spokesman who said the rhetoric was par for the course for the “Democrat Party.”

As the incident showed, Donald Trump Jr. has become increasingly involved in national politics and taken a front-and-center role as a political surrogate for his father. As The Inquisitr previously reported, many believe that Trump Jr. is being groomed for a presidential run in 2024. Trump Jr. has already become a fixture of the campaign circuit, appearing before large crowds during the 2018 midterm elections and being called on to help vulnerable Republicans shore up support among the party’s base.

Embattled Alabama state Rep. John Rogers, D-Birmingham, already under fire by Republicans for his “kill them now or kill them later” remark on abortion, said Thursday that Donald Trump, Jr. is “evidently retarded” and should have been aborted. https://t.co/AnMCDjN9LE pic.twitter.com/Y068Vt4bqd — AL.com (@aldotcom) May 3, 2019

Loading...

In March, Raw Story reported that the wheels may already be turning on a presidential run for Trump Jr. The report cited a Times of London interview with Eric Trump where he noted that his brother definitely has political ambitions and that he could imagine a Trump family political dynasty.

Donald Trump Jr. may not be alone in the family. As The Guardian noted, former top White House economic adviser Gary Cohn said he believes eldest daughter Ivanka Trump also aspirations to become president one day herself.