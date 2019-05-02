WWE Rumors: Backstage Details On New Plans For Becky Lynch At ‘WrestleMania 36,’ Per ‘Wrestling Observer’

Despite the fact that WrestleMania 36 won’t be taking place until next year, WWE appears to be planning ahead when it comes to Raw and SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch. While the original idea, per Wrestling Inc., was reportedly for Lynch to face off against Charlotte Flair at next year’s WrestleMania, the latest edition of Dave Meltzer’s Wrestling Observer Newsletter suggests that the company now has a different plan for “The Man” — one that likely won’t involve either of the women Lynch defeated at WrestleMania 35 last month to become a double champion.

“Not that this won’t change 25 times in the next year, but the reason they are putting Lynch vs. Flair at Money in the Bank is that they have a different match planned for next year’s Mania for Lynch,” Meltzer wrote on this week’s Wrestling Observer, as quoted by Comic Book. “The only thing we know is that she’s slotted to be the top woman on that show, and her opponent is not scheduled to be either Flair or [Ronda] Rousey at this point.”

According to Wrestling Inc., there’s still a possibility Rousey will be booked as Lynch’s opponent at WrestleMania 36 if she’s interested in the opportunity, though it was noted by Meltzer that this isn’t part of WWE’s plans at the moment. Rousey recently announced her hiatus from pro wrestling in a YouTube video, where she confirmed previous rumors hinting that she wants to take a break from the ring in order to start a family with her husband, mixed martial arts fighter Travis Browne.

Commenting on who could be chosen as Lynch’s next WrestleMania opponent, WrestlingNews.co speculated that WWE will likely have to go with someone who has “name value.” The publication mentioned Rousey’s former UFC colleague Cris Cyborg as a potential opponent, due to her previous remarks about wanting to face Lynch in a wrestling match, but added that WWE “seemingly hasn’t shown interest” in signing the Brazilian fighter as another crossover from the MMA ranks.

While everything remains up in the air as far as WrestleMania 36 is concerned, it is definitely confirmed that Becky Lynch will be one of the few wrestlers in WWE history to defend both of their titles as double champions at the same event. Aside from her SmackDown Women’s Championship defense against Charlotte Flair, Lynch is scheduled to defend her Raw Women’s title against red brand newcomer Lacey Evans at Money in the Bank on May 19.