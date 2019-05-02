Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s Sweet Instagram Post For Princess Charlotte’s Birthday

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry just posted a sweet birthday message for their niece Princess Charlotte on Instagram as the little girl celebrates her fourth birthday. The princess was honored by her aunt and uncle on the social media site with well-wishes and thoughts for a happy year ahead.

Princess Charlotte, who was born May 1, 2015, is the second child of Prince Harry’s brother Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton. The couple has bookend boys that surround the birth of their only girl: Prince George and Prince Louis, who recently celebrated his first birthday on April 23.

Charlotte is reportedly spending the day surrounded by family and friends to honor the little girl on the day of her birth. There has been no formal word from Kensington Palace as to how the family will spend the day. It has also not been noted whether or not Markle and Harry would attend any family event in honor of their niece.

Markle has been lying low since mid-March as she and Prince Harry eagerly await the birth of their first child together.

The surprise post from the couple’s official Instagram page comes just one day after Markle and Harry unfollowed his royal relatives on the social media site.

According to a story published by The Inquisitr, the couple has eliminated members of the royal family they once followed in favor of a select few accounts, which number just 16.

The couple is choosing to follow only a select few accounts they feel have a message that they believe is worth highlighting. The couple posted most recently that they are looking to highlight awareness of mental health issues for the month of May. They stated that every month they will honor the same idea but will change the accounts they follow based on a “different theme or cause.”

Despite rumors to the contrary, People Magazine has reported that the couple has not yet welcomed their first child. The entertainment news outlet reported that the palace previously shared they will announce when Markle is indeed in labor, and the couple will then reportedly announce their new baby’s arrival on their Sussex Royal Instagram account.

It has also been alleged but not confirmed by Kensington Palace that the couple would take part in a photo op with their new son or daughter on the grounds of Windsor Castle. This would break a royal tradition held in place from Prince Harry’s mother Princess Diana, who posed for official photos on the steps of the Lindo Wing at St. Mary’s Hospital in London after the births of sons Prince William and Prince Harry.

Kate Middleton also posed in the same spot as her late mother-in-law when she delivered Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.