Watch Eintracht Frankfurt Vs. Chelsea FC UEFA Europa League Live Stream: Semifinal 2nd Leg, Start Time

Europa League Cinderella team Eintracht Frankfurt look to continue their surprising run when they host tournament favorites Chelsea FC in a seminal match.

In what promises to be a goal-filled showdown, the surprise team of the UEFA Europa League, German side Eintracht Frankfurt, host tournament favorites Chelsea FC on Thursday in a semifinal match pitting two teams that have scored a combined total of 58 goals — 28 for Frankfurt, 30 for Chelsea — in 12 games played each so far, according to Metro UK. But while Chelsea have the pedigree in European competition, with a Champions League victory in 2012 and a Europa League title the following year already in their trophy case, Eintracht Frankfurt have lost only one of their dozen matches — and they won their quarterfinal tie anyway, as they look to keep the run of form going against the English team in a match that will live stream from their home ground.

To find out how to watch the Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Chelsea FC UEFA Europa League semifinal first leg live online, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 9 p.m. Central European Summer Time at the 51,500-seat Waldstadion, or Commerzbank-Arena as it is officially named, in Frankfurt, Germany, on Thursday, May 2. That start time will be 8 p.m. British Summer Time in the United Kingdom.

In the United States, fans can watch the game at 3 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, or noon Pacific. In the Republic of Indonesia, the Die Adler vs. Blues match starts at 2 a.m. on Friday morning, May 3, Western Indonesian Time, or 4 a.m. Eastern Indonesia Time.

Eintracht which have never had top-five finish in the German Bundesliga, per Forbes.com, managed to qualify for the UEFA Europa League via a surprise defeat of Bayern Munich in the DFB Pokal final.

But they now sit fourth in the league and appear poised to make a serious run at winning the Europa League, with either outcome giving “The Eagle” a first-ever qualification for the Champions League, per UEFA.com.

Luka Jovic of Eintracht Frankfurt has scored eight Eurpa League goals. Dean Mouhtaropoulos / Getty Images

