What ‘Southern Charm’ Fans Can Expect From Season 6

People want to know if the show will address Thomas Ravenel's legal woes.

In what seems like a lifetime has been little more than a year, but with the offseason drama, it’s almost as if fans got a bonus season of Southern Charm. But now we are two weeks away from Season 6 of the hit Bravo series, and though it was delayed by legal rumblings, the cast is back with new friends and seemingly a new cast member to be introduced. And though former politician Thomas Ravenel has been cut from the cast, he will be mentioned by name and mugshot.

Bravo has been teasing fans with the Season 6 trailer and little clips, but on May 15, fans will finally get to see what the world of Southern Charm looks like PT (post-Thomas). The embattled politician is back in legal peril, and in the series’ offseason, he sued Bravo in an effort to control what could be said about him and what could be shown, according to PageSix.

But Bravo never took the matter seriously, dismissing it by saying through a spokesperson that everyone has the right to free expression. They suggest that this is revenge for his termination.

“Ravenel’s actual interest appears to be to prohibit anyone besides himself from maintaining a public platform to discuss this lawsuit now that he is no longer a cast member on Southern Charm.”

In the trailer, it’s teased that series star Kathryn Dennis will talk about her custody battle with Ravenel, and others won’t be able to ignore the news surrounding them that the former cast member has been arrested and is out on bail.

But while Thomas and his sometimes girlfriend won’t be seen on the episodes, it looks like they will be there in spirit as their close friend and polo buddy Eliza Limehouse and her property, including its polo field, have joined the cast.

Southern Charm fans have seen Limehouse before, dishing the dirt on Kathryn to Thomas, quoting Dennis’ “cousin Shelby,” who the tall redhead has confirmed is not a relative, but it was an inside joke once upon a time because they have the same common last name.

On the limited scenes where fans will see Ravenel’s girlfriend, it will be at Limehouse’s invitation.

While she is now a “friend of the cast,” Madison LeCroy has been a friend of several cast members going back years, says Bravo. This season she will be the plus-one of cast member Austen Kroll and perhaps the nemesis of Shep Rose, but she is the longtime beauty guru of doyenne Patricia Altschul and a buddy of Naomie Olindo and Kathryn Dennis.

And while the introduction to the blossoming relationship between Kroll and LeCroy will be bumpy, the two are awfully cute together, along with her adorable 6-year-old son. With her background in hair and makeup, expect LeCroy to look flawless on the small screen.