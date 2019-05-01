Following ‘Teen Mom 2’ Drama, Rumors Of Jenelle Evans And David Eason Split Swirl

Have Jenelle Evans and David Eason split? Rumors are swirling that the married couple may have separated after the latest Teen Mom 2 drama.

On Monday night’s episode of the show, viewers watched as Jenelle sat down with her mom and talked about a trip to Kentucky she planned on taking with her son, Jace. However, according to Pop Culture, Jenelle revealed in a voiceover that things didn’t seem to go as planned for the mom of three after she told her husband about the trip.

“I was really excited about my trip to Kentucky with Jace, but I decided to talk to David about it, and he wants to come too because he has family there. But MTV won’t film if he’s around. I’m in a really uncomfortable position, and it’s putting a strain on my marriage.”

Now, a report from Us Weekly suggests that the couple may have split. A source told the site that Jenelle and David are “fighting really badly right now.” The source didn’t go into more detail about what the fighting is about. However, Us Weekly reports that Jenelle also shared a status update on social media, revealing that she was feeling “devastated.”

This is not the first time that separation rumors between Jenelle and David have emerged. Back around Valentine’s Day, it was suggested that the two had separated. The speculation started after Jenelle changed her relationship status on Facebook to “separated.” Around the same time, she shared a photo of herself and wrote “Single AF.”

Although some suggested the two had split, as previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jenelle spoke out after the reported split, but didn’t exactly address the rumors.

“I’m not entitled to tell anyone anything about my relationship. Since it’s not being filmed I’ll share what I want, when I want. There isn’t [sic] rules,” Jenelle wrote on Instagram according to The Ashley’s Reality Roundup.

Jenelle Evans has been sharing her story on Teen Mom 2 for nearly a decade, but she was first introduced to fans on her Season 2 episode of 16 and Pregnant. It was on that episode that she found out she was pregnant with her son, Jace. Her mother, Barbara, eventually gained custody of Jace, but Jenelle visits with him often and recently posted a photo of all three of her kids to Instagram.

Viewers can tune in to all-new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Monday nights on MTV. The Teen Mom 2 reunion will also be airing on the network in the future.