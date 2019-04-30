Jessica Simpson Shares Photo Of Birdie Sleeping On Her Back After Being Mom-Shamed For Easter Photo

Jessica Simpson gave birth to her daughter Birdie last month and has been sharing photos of her sweet newborn on social media. She recently shared a photo to Instagram of her daughter Birdie sleeping on her back and her caption seemed to clap back at the mom-shaming comments she received after posting an Easter picture of her daughter on her stomach in a bassinet.

In the new photo posted by Jessica on Monday night, the black-and-white photo shows Birdie sleeping on her back. The newborn is wearing an adorable romper that features a rainbow and the text, “don’t wake the dreamer.”

With the new photo, the mom of three also included the caption, “I like to pose on my belly, but I love to sleep on my back.”

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jessica shared some sweet snaps of her kids over the Easter holiday. While most fans were excited to see sweet photos of Birdie, along with Jessica’s two older kids Maxwell and Ace, some pointed out that Birdie was sleeping on her stomach in a bassinet, something that the American Academy of Pediatrics says should be avoided to reduce the risk of SIDS.

In the photos posted by Jessica, Birdie is wearing a colorful floral dress as she appears to be sleeping on her stomach in the bassinet. Jessica’s oldest daughter poses next to the bassinet and her little sister in one photo. While the newborn appeared to be asleep on her stomach, The Inquisitr article points out that Jessica’s mom, Tina, came to her daughter’s defense and explained that Birdie was in the position only for the photo and that there were people around standing over her. Jessica’s latest caption seems to back up what her mother says as Jessica says Birdie “poses” on her belly, but sleeps on her back.

While Jessica gave birth back in March, the singer kept fans updated throughout her pregnancy. Although this was her third pregnancy, she revealed the many struggles she faced during the pregnancy, including severe acid reflux, bronchitis, and swollen feet. Jessica even reached out to her social media followers asking her fans for any advice to help with swollen feet.

Although the pregnancy was difficult, Birdie is finally here and appears to be doing well. Now, Jessica and her husband Eric are adjusting to life as a family of five, according to a recent report from The Inquisitr. The singer admitted to People that being a mom of three is “challenging,” saying that it is “more than a full-time job right now.”