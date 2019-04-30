‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Wednesday: Jill Sets Cane Straight

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Wednesday, May 1 brings Abby’s concern about Devon since Neil passed. Plus, Cane gets real with Jill and Traci looks for some inspiration.

Abby (Melissa Ordway) is concerned about Devon (Bryton James), according to She Knows Soaps. With Neil’s (Kristoff St. John) death coming so soon after Devon finally moved forward from Hilary’s death, it’s no wonder that Devon might feel some struggles. Abby wants to make sure her business partner is taking the time he needs to take care of himself.

The news of Neil’s passing came on Society’s opening night, and it hit Devon hard. Although there is plenty to do with the hip, new club, Abby realizes she may have to take the reigns for a bit, and hopefully, Devon is smart enough to allow her to do that. Of course, work may also help provide Devon a much-needed distraction. It’s going to be a difficult road.

Meanwhile, Cane (Daniel Goddard) has a candid conversation with Jill (Jess Walton). Lily (Christel Khalil) continued with her plan to move out and start her new life after Neil’s funeral, and Cane is heartbroken he wasn’t able to convince her to change her mind. Jill always has words of wisdom for Cane, and this time she’ll once again help him figure out what he should do moving forward.

Between the twins, Charlie (Noah Alexander) and Mattie (Lexie Stevenson), finishing high school and heading off to college soon as well as baby Sam, Cane has his hands full. Plus, he’s quit his job at Chancellor, which means he may find himself short on cash. Jill may give him some truths that help Cane find a positive way forward after all this.

Finally, Traci (Beth Maitland) needs inspiration. She’s started a new novel based on Cane and Lily, and she needs to figure out what her main characters do next. She seems to have some hope for reconciliation for her real-life characters, but first, she believes that Cane needs to do some thinking about what he’s really trying to save.

Cane needs to work on himself before he can be the type of husband that Lily needs. He has to figure out why he continues to sabotage their relationship with extramarital affairs. Perhaps Traci will write a story that ends up helping Cane in his life. If she can figure out a way forward for her fictionalized couple, maybe then Cane can do the same thing with Lily.