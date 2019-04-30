Mick Jagger Blasted For Birthday Tribute To Late Girlfriend L’Wren Scott Five Years After Her Death

The Rolling Stones legend was criticized by some who blame his alleged affair for the designer's tragic death.

Mick Jagger posted a touching tribute to his late girlfriend, L’Wren Scott, on what would have been her 55th birthday, but not everyone thought his post was appropriate. In honor of the date of his late love’s birth, the Rolling Stones frontman posted a beautiful photo of Scott with a happy birthday message in the caption. But five years after the beloved designer’s death, some social media followers called out the rock legend for his birthday post, Yahoo Entertainment reports.

L’Wren Scott committed suicide in March 2014 amid rumors that her longtime love Mick Jagger was cheating on her with ballerina Melanie Hamrick. In the comments section of his birthday post, several fans seemingly blamed Jagger for L’Wren Scott’s suicide. One commenter wrote that if L’Wren hadn’t gotten involved with the Rolling Stones star, she “might still be here to celebrate her 55th birthday.”

“L’Wren would be alive if you hadn’t broken her heart with ballerina affair,” another follower posted to Jagger.

While Mick Jagger was criticized by some, the 75-year-old singer also received messages of support from fans who could sympathize with his loss. One fan took to Twitter to remind Mick that he is not responsible for L’Wren Scott’s death.

“People just don’t understand how suicide works,” the Twitter follower wrote, adding that it is “cruel/ignorant to try to lay blame.”

Mick Jagger and L’Wren Scott dated for more than 10 years before the designer took her own life in March 2014. Scott’s suicide at her New York City residence occurred just one month after her longtime love Mick Jagger met his current girlfriend, American Ballet Theater dancer Melanie Hamrick.

According to The Daily Mail, Hamrick was reportedly introduced to Jagger during the Japanese leg of his tour with the Rolling Stones just a few weeks before the shocking suicide of L’Wren Scott. The rocker’s publicists have insisted that Mick and Melanie were only friends before Scott’s death and that their relationship turned into a romance later. In 2016, Mick Jagger and Melanie Hamrick welcomed a son together, which was the rock superstar’s eighth child.

Mick Jagger has said very little publicly about the death of L’Wren Scott. However, shortly after her suicide, the “Satisfaction” singer penned a poignant Facebook post to reveal that he was “struggling” over the death of his longtime love and best friend.

“We spent many wonderful years together and had made a great life for ourselves. She had great presence and her talent was much admired, not least by me. I will never forget her,” Jagger wrote.

Mick Jagger’s birthday tribute to L’Wren Scott comes about a month after the rocker underwent an expected heart surgery from which he is still recovering.