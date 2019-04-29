‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Brittany Cartwright Shows Off Weight Loss In White Ahead Of June Wedding On Instagram

Brittany Cartwright is looking good just two months before she's set to wed.

Brittany Cartwright showed off her weight loss during Day 3 of Stagecoach over the weekend.

Just two months ahead of her wedding with Jax Taylor, the Vanderpump Rules star shared a photo on Instagram of herself taking in the sights of the music festival while flaunting her trim figure in a white, off-the-shoulder top, jean shorts, and white heeled boots.

Cartwright and her fiancé have been enjoying the events of Stagecoach for the past several days and throughout the festival, Cartwright has been promoting her new partnership with Estée Lauder.

Earlier this month, Cartwright missed out on the Coachella Music Festival as Taylor attended the events with his co-star, Lala Kent, and her fiancé, Randall Emmett.

As Vanderpump Rules fans well know, Cartwright and Taylor packed on a substantial amount of weight years ago after spending a summer in Kentucky with her family, where they were filming their Bravo TV spinoff series Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky. Then, in 2018, after getting engaged, they jump-started their diet and exercise routine in an effort to get back into great shape before walking down the aisle.

In addition to showing off her weight loss in white, Cartwright also shared a photo with her fans and followers of herself and Taylor, in which they were seen sharing a kiss.

Cartwright and Taylor endured a messy cheating scandal in 2017 after Taylor slept with fellow SUR Restaurant employee Faith Stowers behind his then-girlfriend’s back but after getting back together later that year, just before the death of Taylor’s father, they became engaged.

Shortly after the couple’s engagement, Cartwright opened up about her and Taylor’s weight-loss efforts during a July 2018 interview with E! News and said that for her, running has been a major staple in her day-to-day workouts.

“Interval training really helped jumpstart my weight loss. I also started going to classes at Sweat Garage and it helped to keep me focused and have direction instead of trying to go to the gym and workout on my own,” Cartwright revealed. “I try to eat clean for the most part, eating salads cooking a lot of baked chicken and vegetables at home, but I love my cheat days I just make sure I have them in moderation now.”

Cartwright also said that having her fiancé at her side throughout the process has been quite helpful.

To see more of Cartwright, Taylor, and their co-stars, tune into Vanderpump Rules Season 7 on Mondays at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.