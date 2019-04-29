Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Didn’t Delay Their Wedding

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have been at the center of tons of marriage and engagement rumors. However, the couple have never confirmed anything that would lead fans to believe they could be walking down the aisle soon.

According to Gossip Cop, the latest rumors about Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani’s journey to the alter reveals that the No Doubt singer is refusing to marry her longtime boyfriend if the catholic church won’t annul her previously marriage to Bush singer, Gavin Rossdale.

Sources tell In Touch Weekly that Shelton “doesn’t understand why the annulment is so important to her since they have essentially been living in ‘sin'” by living together.

“He’s patient, but he would like to have a civil ceremony ahead of a religious ceremony, which is a big no-no in the Catholic Church, and Gwen’s religion has always been important to her. Once the annulment is granted, Gwen and Blake will immediately get married. It’s just not going to be anytime soon.”

However, GC claims that those rumors are not true, as the magazine also recently revealed that Stefani was pregnant with Shelton’s baby, and that that two were getting married on his Oklahoma ranch, which never happened.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Gwen Stefani’s sons would seemingly give their mother their blessing to marry Blake Shelton.

Sources recently told Hollywood Life that Gwen’s three sons, Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo, all love Blake, and have a great time whenever they’re together. However, the kids’ father, Gavin Rossdale, is allegedly a bit envious of the country singer’s relationship with his boys.

The insider claims that it has been challenging for Gavin to be away from his sons, as she mostly spends his days in London, while the kids live with Gwen in California, where they were born and raised.

Gavin is said to appreciate what a good guy Blake is, and how he treats the boys in his absence. However, he allegedly reminds his sons that he is their father, and is reportedly worried about how the kids may feel if Shelton and Stefani ever call it quits with their romance.

The insider also admits that Gwen encourages her sons to spend time with Gavin, and is very cooperative about sharing custody of the kids with her former husband, even allowing the boys to be with their father on holidays and whenever he can make it into town for a visit.

