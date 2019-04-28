‘The Bachelorette’ 2019 Spoilers: Hannah Brown’s Final Rose Ceremony Location Revealed

Fans rooting for Hannah Brown to find love this spring on ABC’s The Bachelorette 2019 season will not have to wait too much longer to start watching her journey play out. Filming is about to hit a critical point as Hannah takes her three final men on the overnight dates and shortly after that, she’ll have her final rose ceremony. Now, ABC is revealing just where those last minutes will take place.

As The Inquisitr previously detailed, spoiler king Reality Steve has already revealed plenty of Bachelorette spoilers. He has fully detailed that Hannah has visited international locations for her dates including Scotland, the Netherlands, and Latvia. Until ABC released their season overview press release, the scoop on where Hannah would head after hometowns had not been spoiled.

Now, however, the network revealed the scoop. ABC’s Bachelorette spoilers indicate that the last exotic locale for Hannah’s journey will seemingly be Greece. It sounds as if the overnight fantasy suite dates and final rose ceremony will both be filmed in Greece, and it isn’t unusual for these two parts of the season to play out in the same area.

After the network included that tidbit of scoop in their release, Reality Steve mentioned it via Twitter. He didn’t detail whether or not he had been working on confirming that location before the network officially shared it, but he likely would have been sharing that with fans within a matter of days at the most regardless.

She looks happy to me… U be the judge. #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/tE8Tl70sIO — Mike Fleiss (@fleissmeister) April 23, 2019

Over the past few days, Reality Steve’s spoilers via Twitter have been sharing videos and photos highlighting various moments of Hannah’s hometown dates. If everything went according to plan, she was set to wrap those up at the end of this past week and she probably had her latest rose ceremony in Los Angeles over the weekend.

Brown and her last three guys will spend a day or two traveling and getting settled and then those all-important overnight dates will begin. The Inquisitr shared that Reality Steve has predicted that Hannah’s final three would be Jed Wyatt, Tyler Cameron, and Luke Parker, and confirmation on that should emerge soon.

Will Hannah Brown be successful in finding the love of her life this spring? Greece will certainly be an amazing setting for a final rose ceremony as well as an engagement should that happen.

The Bachelorette spoilers on exactly where in Greece Hannah and her men go, as well as what happens there, should emerge fairly soon. Brown’s search for love debuts on Monday, May 13, and fans are anxious to get started.