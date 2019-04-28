‘Days Of Our Lives’ Weekly Spoilers: Big Returns Shake Up Salem

Days of Our Lives spoilers for the week ahead reveal that some crazy drama is in store for some fan favorite characters.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, the brand new Days of Our Lives weekly preview has been released, and it teases three big returns to Salem.

Fans will see Valerie Grant (Vanessa Williams) head back to town to spend some time with her boyfriend, Mayor Abe Carver (James Reynolds). The couple have been separated by many miles following Valerie taking a job in Washington D.C.

The couple have been having a long distance relationship for months. However, it seems that things could come to a boil between them when Valerie sees how close Abe has become with his assistant, Sheila.

Meanwhile, Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) will created a ton of drama with her shocking return. Fans watched last week as Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) finally came clean to Sarah Horton (Lindsey Godfrey) about his true feelings for her.

Eric told Sarah that he was in love with her, but had been keeping the feelings hidden as to not hurt her fiance, and his brother, Rex Brady (Kyle Lowder). However, the pair had decided to go tell Rex their news together when they found Nicole waiting for them in their apartment.

Days of Our Lives watchers saw Eric in complete shock upon seeing Nicole, but he won’t be the only one who is stunned. It seems that Eric’s love for Nicole trumps everything, which will leave Sarah without the man she’s grown to love.

In the preview, Sarah is seen having a fit, and even throwing things after finding out that Nicole is back home with Eric.

Three familiar faces return to Salem for some unexpected drama. Watch #DAYS, weekdays on NBC. pic.twitter.com/E49yTceOcR — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) April 26, 2019

Of course, Nicole will want to reunite with her daughter, Holly, immediately. She’s not happy to find out that Chloe Lane (Nadia Bjorlin) has been raising her daughter when she asked Eric to do so, and when the friends reunite things will get heated, with Nicole serving Chloe some major attitude.

In the latest #DAYS, Sarah confronts Eric about what he told Marlena.https://t.co/ZsCmioRrzb pic.twitter.com/5uTAH5T5BF — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) April 25, 2019

Meanwhile, Xander Cook (Paul Telfer) will also be back in Salem, and it seems his return will also stir up trouble, which is usual for the Kiriakis family members.

It looks like it is going to be a huge week for many beloved characters, and fans won’t want to miss a second of the drama that goes down in Salem.

Days of Our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC. Check local listings for time.