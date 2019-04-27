Meghan Markle Is Supporting Kate Middleton As Rumors Of Infidelity Surround Prince William

While the royal family is quite used to being the subject of wild rumors, this most recent one has rocked them.

When you look at Kate Middleton and Prince William, you see one of the most iconic couples of the current age. The duo is elegant, sophisticated and always appear to be very much in love. However, life in the spotlight has its drawbacks and the Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William have had to get used to hearing a lot of untrue rumors about themselves in the press. While they might not ordinarily take the wild tales too seriously, the most recent rumor has really shocked them. Prince William has been accused in the press of cheating on Middleton while she was pregnant with their son Louis, who is now 1-year-old. The rumor went rampant online and has since made its rounds on social media, according to Hollywood Life.

The press has accused Prince William of having an affair with the Duchess of Cambridge with the Marchioness of Cholmondeley, Rose Hanbury. Hanbury is not only a friend of Kate’s, but has been close with the entire family for quite some time. She is married to David Cholmondeley, the 7th Marquess of Cholmondeley. The pair have three children.

Kate Middleton Honors Wedding Anniversary By Wearing Earrings From Ceremony – Hollywood Life https://t.co/tHc2tJuKMf pic.twitter.com/kr9FxDvqte — instant.com.pk (@instantsPost) April 27, 2019

A source close to Kate and William stated that while the couple knows the rumor is nothing but lies, they are still deeply hurt by the accusations.

“Kate and William generally ignore these sorts of nasty rumors. But this one has really rocked them, that’s why lawyers are involved. The rumor is so ugly and so false, they couldn’t just ignore it. And it doesn’t just hurt them, they are very concerned for Rose. She’s a married woman with children, and she’s not used to this kind of public scrutiny.”

The source went on to explain that the cruel rumor could not have come at a worse time for the couple, as they are about to celebrate their eight year wedding anniversary and are now dealing with the tension of this ordeal, according to Hollywood Life.

Throughout this challenging time, the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle has reportedly really been there for Middleton. While the pair have been rumored in the past not to get along very well, Markle understands how difficult this is for her sister-in-law. A source close to Markle stated that she’s offered Middleton her support.