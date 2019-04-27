‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Sharon And Rey Heat Up In Vegas

New The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Sharon and Rey will end up in Las Vegas together while Rey helps Nikki find out Victor’s big secret.

Shortly after Neil’s (Kristoff St. John) funeral, Victor (Eric Braeden) jets off again while telling Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) that he cannot reveal what he’s doing just yet. According to The Inquisitr, Nikki has had enough of Victor’s shenanigans, and she’s apprehensive that he’s involved in something that could threaten their future happiness. She once again asks Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) to help her out.

While Rey knows enough about Genoa City to realize he would be better off not getting on Victor Newman’s bad side, he cannot help but be intrigued by Nikki’s job offer — Rey actor Jordi Vilasuso recently discussed this storyline with Soap Opera Digest. Nikki’s vulnerability when she asks Rey to help her out hits a soft spot in the detective’s heart, so he hears her out despite his better instincts that he’d be best served staying out of Victor’s affairs. He’s still not convinced, though, so Nikki pulls out all the stops to recruit a man she trusts to figure out her husband’s big secret.

“Nikki knows that this guy has gone above and beyond for her family,” Vilasuso said. “She also does a little comparison between Victor and Rey, which strokes his ego.”

Ultimately, Rey ends up deciding to help out Nikki, and he makes plans to head to Vegas to track The Mustache. It just so happens that Sharon (Sharon Case) has plans to go to Sin City too.

“It’s kind of a turn-on. She’s asserting herself in a way that’s new for him,” Vilasuso continued.

“They’re a new couple and don’t want to be away from each other, so this could be really fun. She’s smart, and he’s got good instincts, which could make them a good team. There’s this whole idea of being spies, like a Mr.-and-Mrs.-Smith kind of thing, and we’ll see what kind of crime-solving duo they can be together.”

Ultimately, they end up working well together, and Sharon and Rey almost immediately uncover a big clue about Victor’s dealings, which will end up rocking Nikki’s world. As for Rey, he feels he hits the jackpot in more than one way since he gets to work on a compelling case while also spending some time out of town with his brand new girlfriend, Sharon. It shapes up to be a steamy week for the new couple, and with a little intrigue about Victor thrown in, it doesn’t get much better.